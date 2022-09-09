Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Notebook
Photos: First Look at THE NOTEBOOK World Premiere Musical at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

The production stars Jordan Tyson, Joy Woods, and Maryann Plunkett as Allie, and John Cardoza, Ryan Vasquez and John Beasley as Noah.

Sep. 09, 2022  

Chicago Shakespeare Theater is presenting the world premiere of The Notebook, a new musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film. Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart, in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Broadway directors Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, Motown the Musical) team up with multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson on music and lyrics, book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's This Is Us), and choreography by Katie Spelman. Now playing in a limited engagement through October 16, 2022.

Get a first look at photos below!

Portraying Allie and Noah across their lifetimes are Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, and Tony Award-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie; John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, and John Beasley as Older Noah.

The company also includes Yassmin Alers (Nurse Joanna), Andréa Burns (Nurse Lori / Mother), Jonathan Butler-Duplessis (Father / Son), Dorcas Leung (Georgie), Omar Lopez-Cepero (Lon), Sophie Madorsky (Sarah), and Liam Oh (Fin / Justin). Understudies include Alex Benoit, Mary Ernster, Jerica Exum, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, RhonniRose Mantilla, and Carson Stewart.

The production's music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who is also collaborating on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy. Geoffrey Ko is The Notebook's music director.

The Notebook features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and wig and make-up design by Mia Neal. Casting is by The Telsey Office / Patrick Goodwin, CSA, with Chicago casting by Chicago Shakespeare Theater Artistic Associate/Casting Director Bob Mason. Also featured on the creative team are Asmeret Ghebremichael (Associate Director), Anna Ebbeson (Assistant Music Director), Emily Madigan (Assistant Choreographer), Sasha Smith (Intimacy Director), Matthew Buttrey (Associate Scenic Designer), Annie Le (Associate Costume Designer), Wilburn Bonnell (Associate Lighting Designer), Daniel Lundberg (Associate Sound Designer), Erica Maholmes (Assistant Lighting Designer), and Emily Hayman (Assistant Sound Designer). Victoria Navarro is the Production Stage Manager.


