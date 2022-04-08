Photos: First Look at THE LITTLE PRINCE on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on The Little Prince

The Little Prince, based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's timeless novella, is now in previews on Broadway! The Little Prince's opening night is set for Monday, April 11 at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street).

Following sold-out runs in Paris, Sydney, and Dubai, this new telling of one of the best-selling and most translated books ever published comes home to New York in a stage production filled with theatrical spectacle, dance, aerial acrobatics, and ground-breaking video mapping technology that bring the classic adventure story loved by generations to life.

Arriving in New York City on the cusp of World War II, the exiled French author and aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupéry wrote and illustrated The Little Prince in 1942 while residing between a Manhattan townhouse and the historic Delamater-Bevin Mansion on the north shore of Long Island. The now-classic was first published in the United States in 1943.

The award-winning creative team for The Little Prince is led by director and choreographer Anne Tournié, with librettist and co-director by Chris Mouron; original music by Terry Truck; video design by Marie Jumelin; costume design by Peggy Housset; lighting design by Stéphane Fritsch; sound design by Tristan Viscogliosi; video projection by Etienne Beaussart; hair and makeup design by Carmen Arbues Miro; and props design by Aureìlie Gandilhon.

The show's company of international performers includes Lionel Zalachas (The Little Prince), Chris Mouron (The Narrator), Aurélien Bednarek (The Aviator), Dylan Barone (The Fox), Laurisse Sulty (The Rose), Antony Cesar (The Vain Man/The Aviator Tribute), Adrien Picaut (The Businessman), Marie Menuge (The Drunkard), Marcin Janiak (The Lamplighter), Srilata Ray (The Snake), Joän Bertrand (The King), William John Banks (The Switchman), Christian Denice (Ensemble), George Sanders (Ensemble), Iris Beaumier (The Narrator Alternate), Pawel Walczewski (The Vain Man & Aviator Tribute Alternate), and Madison Ward (The Snake Alternate).

Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus