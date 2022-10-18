Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at RUTH SENT US: A BENEFIT FOR REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE

The event premiered live and virtually at The Green Room 42 on October 11th, 2022.

Oct. 18, 2022  

Ruth Sent Us: A Benefit For Reproductive Justice premiered live and virtually at The Green Room 42 on October 11th, 2022. The company of performers and speakers educated the audience about abortion access and provided tools for action. The event raised over $2,300 (and counting) for the Jewish Fund for Abortion Access. By popular demand, the livestream access has been extended. Catch the replay of Ruth Sent Us on Monday, October 24th at 7PM.

"The thoughtful presentations about the issues really hit home... Especially after the almost non-existent coverage of the [October 8th] Women's March in DC (and around the country), other ways of bringing attention to the Roe v. Wade decision is so important" said Julee Johnson, livestream patron. "Everyone who was involved in the Green Room production, including viewers, is thinking about this issue tonight, and will hopefully keep thinking about it in the future, and vote accordingly."

To purchase tickets for the replay, click HERE. Tickets are $19 and must be purchased no later than 5PM EST on 10/24 to view the replay later that night. Additional livestream support via tickets@thegreenroom42.com and (917) 239-6560.

To make any donation large or small, you may do so through Venmo @RuthSentUsBenefit

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Jewish Fund for Abortion Access which is under the umbrella of National Council of Jewish Women and works in partnership with the National Abortion Federation

Ilana Levine, known for her acclaimed podcast Little Known Facts, hosted the event. Levine joined the previously announced Emmy winner Mauricio Martinez, Grammy nominees Austin Ku and Kendyl Ito, Jeff Award winner Andrea Prestinario, Emmy nominee David Dabbon, and Sam Quiggins and Luke Wygodny of The Heartstrings Project (Grammy consideration).

Dedicated to the late great Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, this one-night-only concert celebrated RBG's legacy through songs and discussion from the Broadway community. Shara Ashley Zeiger moderated a panel talk with Phoebe Polinger, National Council of Jewish Women's New Jersey State Policy Advocate. Directed and Produced by Mara Jill Herman with Music Direction by Andrea Grody and Photography by Cathryn Lynne.

Ruth Sent Us also featured Jennifer Apple, Rebecca L. Hargrove, Annemarie Josephson, Lauren Lebowitz, Tara Novie, Andrea Pilar, Tunisia Renee, Celia Mei Rubin, Tatiana Scott, Anne Fraser Thomas, Rebbekah Vega-Romero, and members of America's Sweethearts Mollie Craven, Kristen Michelle, and Samantha Joy Pearlman. Original music from Lisa Diana Shapiro, Miriam Daly and SEVAN.

"The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman's life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself. When government controls that decision for her, she is being treated less than a fully adult human responsible for her own choices" - Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Photos: First Look at RUTH SENT US: A BENEFIT FOR REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE

Full company of RUTH SENT US
Full company of RUTH SENT US

Calls to action from the National Council of Jewish Women
Calls to action from the National Council of Jewish Women

Jewish Fund For Abortion Access
Jewish Fund For Abortion Access

Luke Wygodny
Luke Wygodny

Rebecca L. Hargrove
Rebecca L. Hargrove

Photos: First Look at RUTH SENT US: A BENEFIT FOR REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE
Andrea Grody, Andrea Prestinario, Jennifer Apple, Lisa Diana Shapiro, Kendyl Ito, Lauren Lebowitz, and Annemarie Josephson

Austin Ku
Austin Ku

Anne Fraser Thomas
Anne Fraser Thomas

Mara Jill Herman and Anne Fraser Thomas
Mara Jill Herman and Anne Fraser Thomas

Samantha Joy Pearlman, Mollie Crave, and Kristen Michelle
Samantha Joy Pearlman, Mollie Crave, and Kristen Michelle

HBO Documentary trailer for THE JANES
HBO Documentary trailer for THE JANES

Phoebe Pollinger and Shara Ashley Zeiger
Phoebe Pollinger and Shara Ashley Zeiger

Ilana Levine
Ilana Levine

Celia Mei Rubin, Tatiana Scott, Tunisia Renee, Tara Novie, Rebbekah Vega-Romero and Andrea Pilar
Celia Mei Rubin, Tatiana Scott, Tunisia Renee, Tara Novie, Rebbekah Vega-Romero and Andrea Pilar

Andrea Grody
Andrea Grody

Mauricio Martinez
Mauricio Martinez

Mara Jill Herman
Mara Jill Herman

The company of RUTH SENT US
The company of RUTH SENT US

Luk? Wygodny and Sam Quiggins of The Heartstrings Project
Luk? Wygodny and Sam Quiggins of The Heartstrings Project


