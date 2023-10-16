Photos: First Look at Patrick Page in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN

The production opens tonight, October 16.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, starring Patrick Page, has released all new photos ahead of tonight’s Opening Night. Directed by Simon Godwin, the solo is now playing at the DR2 Theatre (103 E 15th Street) for 14 weeks only.

 Mr. Page has never shied away from exploring his dark side. Now, with this tour de force show, he turns his attention to the twisted motivation and hidden humanity at the heart of Shakespeare’s greatest villains. Moving swiftly through the Shakespeare canon, Page illuminates the playwright's ever-evolving conception of evil by delving into more than a dozen of his most wicked creations. Thrilling, biting, hilarious, and enlightening, what Page delivers is a masterclass on the most terrifying subject of them all: human nature.

The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), and Darron L West (Sound Design).

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain is produced by Mara Isaacs. Line producer is Bryan Hunt.

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain was originally presented on film through the Shakespeare Theatre Company in 2021 and was available for streaming for a limited audience.

 Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes





