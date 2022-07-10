Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Into the Woods
Photos: First Look at Patina Miller, Sara Bareilles & More in INTO THE WOODS on Broadway

Into the Woods is officially running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

Jul. 10, 2022  

The star-studded New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical, Into the Woods, has officially opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre. Directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, the revival is the first production of the 2022-23 Broadway season.

The cast includes Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Tony Award® winner Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. With Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina as understudies.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made



