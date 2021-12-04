Photos: First Look at Paper Mill Playhouse's A JOLLY HOLIDAY: CELEBRATING DISNEY'S BROADWAY HITS

Paper Mill Playhouse's A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits just opened last night and is set to un through Sunday, January 2, 2022. A Jolly Holiday features Major Attaway (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), Dan DeLuca (Disney's Newsies), Kara Lindsay (Disney's Newsies at Paper Mill and on Broadway), Jarran Muse (Broadway's Ain't Too Proud), Kissy Simmons (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway), Bronwyn Tarbaton (Disney's Mary Poppins at Paper Mill and Frozen on Broadway), and Dion Simmons Grier (Paper Mill's Songs for a New World). Paper Mill Playhouse's 2021-2022 season is proudly sponsored by Investors Bank.



Celebrate the holidays with some of Broadway's brightest stars performing hits from Disney's biggest Broadway shows in this festive concert. Join Disney on Broadway veteran performers as they gather around the Christmas tree to reminisce and perform your favorite songs from The Lion King, Tarzan, Mary Poppins, Aladdin, Hercules, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Aida, High School Musical and Frozen. Like Mary Poppins herself, this show is guaranteed to make your heart feel light!



A Jolly Holiday will feature a book by Sandy Rustin (Paper Mill's upcoming production of Clue), choreography by Kenny Ingram (Emojiland, Paper Mill's Songs for a New World), music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements by Jim Abbott (Disney's Tarzan on Broadway, Mrs. Doubtfire) and music direction by Geoffrey Ko (Broadway's Be More Chill), who will also conduct. The production will feature scenic design by Kelly James Tighe (Paper Mill's Beauty and the Beast), costume design by Sarita P. Fellows (New York Classical Theatre's Macbeth), lighting design by Charlie Morrison (Paper Mill's West Side Story), and sound design by Matt Kraus (Paper Mill's Chasing Rainbows). Kristin Newhouse (Disney's The Lion King, Mary Poppins) is the Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman/Murphy Made