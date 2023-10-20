Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage

The laugh-out-loud feminist farce will run through November 12, 2023.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Photo 2 Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
Shaina Taub's SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in April 2024 Photo 3 SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in Spring 2024
Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 4 Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

All new photos have been released from POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater.

Check out the photos below!

Following a hit 2022 Broadway run, Selina Fillinger’s (The Collapse, Something Clean) White House-set play—catnip for a D.C. audience—will make its premiere in the nation’s capital in a production directed by Margot Bordelon. The laugh-out-loud feminist farce will run October 13 – November 12, 2023, on Arena Stage’s iconic in-the-round Fichandler Stage. Press night will be held on Thursday, October 19 at 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, please visit arenastage.org/potus.

An endearing homage to those who keep things running behind the scenes, POTUS follows seven women of dramatically different backgrounds trying to minimize the damage done by male arrogance and political posturing. 


Returning to Arena are cast members Naomi Jacobson (Mary T. & Lizzy K., A View From the Bridge) as Harriet, Natalya Lynette Rathnam(Our War) as Jean, Felicia Curry (Nina Simone: Four Women, Disgraced) as Margaret, Kelly McAndrew (The Great White Hope, The Miracle Worker) as Bernadette, and Janet Greer (The Women) as the understudy for Harriet/Bernadette.

Making their Arena debuts with POTUS are cast members Megan Hill (Atlantic Theater’s Eddie and Dave) as Stephanie, Yesenia Iglesias(Olney Theatre’s Dance Nation) as Chris, Sarah-Anne Martinez (NYMF’s Leaving Eden) as Dusty, Peregrine Teng Heard (New Ohio Theatre’s soot and spit) as understudy for Jean/Stephanie, and Jasmine Joy (The Kennedy Center’s Shear Madness) as understudy for Margaret/Chris/Dusty.

In addition to Bordelon, the POTUS creative team includes Set Designer Reid Thompson, Costume Designer Ivania Stack, Lighting Designer Marika Kent, Original Music and Sound Designer Sinan Refik Zafar, Wig and Hair Designer Tommy Kurzman, Dialect and Vocal Coach Lisa Nathans, Dramaturg Otis Ramsey-Zöe, Casting Director Joseph Pinzon, New York Casting Kelly Gillespie, CSA, Stage Manager Christi B. Spann, and Assistant Stage Manager Dayne Sundman.

Photo Credits: Kian McKellar (Photos 1-12), Margot Schulman (Photos 13-19)

Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage
Felicia Curry

Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage
Felicia Curry and Yesenia Iglesias in

Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage
Yesenia Iglesias and Felicia Curr

Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage
Kelly McAndrew

Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage
Kelly McAndrew, Yesenia Iglesias and Megan Hill

Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage
Kelly McAndrew, Megan Hill, Sarah-Anne Martinez, Natalya Lynette Rathnam, Felicia Curry, Yesenia Iglesias and Naomi Jacobson

Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage
Kelly McAndrew, Natalya Lynette Rathnam, Yesenia Iglesias, Sarah-Anne Martinez and Felicia Curry

Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage
Kelly McAndrew and Natalya Lynette Rathnam

Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage
Naomi Jacobson and Natalya Lynette Rathnam

Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage
Natalya Lynette Rathnam, Megan Hill, Naomi Jacobson and Yesenia Iglesias

Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage
Set

Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage
Sarah-Anne Martinez, Felicia Curry, Naomi Jacobson, Kelly McAndrew and Yesenia Iglesias

Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage
Felicia Curry, Sarah-Anne Martinez, Naomi Jacobson and Natalya Lynette Rathnam

Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage
Felicia Curry and Yesenia Iglesias

Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage
Kelly McAndrew, Felicia Curry, Sarah-Anne Martinez, Natalya Lynette Rathnam and Naomi Jacobson

Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage
Naomi Jacobson and Sarah-Anne Martinez

Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage
Sarah-Anne Martinez, Felicia Curry, Yesenia Iglesias, Natalya Lynette Rathnam and Naomi Jacobson

Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage
Sarah-Anne Martinez and Megan Hill

Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage
Sarah-Anne Martinez and Megan Hill



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: PARTNERSHIP at the Mint Theater Company Photo
Review Roundup: PARTNERSHIP at the Mint Theater Company

Mint Theater Company just celebrated opening night of the American Premiere of Elizabeth Baker’s Partnership. Let's see what the critics had to say...

2
Haydn Gwynne Dies Aged 66 Photo
Haydn Gwynne Dies Aged 66

BroadwayWorld is very sad to report that actor Haydn Gwynne, who starred in Billy Elliot the Musical on stage, has died aged 66.

3
Broadway Cares Red Buckets Fundraising Return To Theaters Tonight Photo
Broadway Cares' Red Buckets Fundraising Return To Theaters Tonight

Red Buckets in the hands of dedicated volunteers, actors and theater staffs will once again pop up in theater lobbies in New York City and across the country as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' eagerly anticipated tradition of in-theater fundraising returns tonight, October 20, 2023.

4
Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage Photo
Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage

All new photos have been released from POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater. Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Renée Rapp Pledges Support for Entertainment Community Fund During NY ShowsRenée Rapp Pledges Support for Entertainment Community Fund During NY Shows
Lesli Margherita, Justin Huertas And More To Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS In Concert at Flint  Repertory TheatreLesli Margherita, Justin Huertas And More To Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS In Concert at Flint  Repertory Theatre
Elle Fanning Will Make Broadway Debut in Second Stage's APPROPRIATEElle Fanning Will Make Broadway Debut in Second Stage's APPROPRIATE
 David Henry Hwang and James Ijames Join Dramatists Guild Foundation's Board of Directors David Henry Hwang and James Ijames Join Dramatists Guild Foundation's Board of Directors

Videos

First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour! Video
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway Video
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central DAPHNE
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SIX

Recommended For You