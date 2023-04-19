Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at PETER PAN GOES WRONG, Featuring Neil Patrick Harris

The play opens tonight, Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway for a limited engagement.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, opens tonight, Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway for a limited engagement.

Check out all new photos below, featuring Neil Patrick Harris who appears in the show for a limited time!

The cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong features Matthew Cavendish as Max, Bianca Horn as Gill, Harry Kershaw as Francis, Chris Leask as Trevor, Henry Lewis as Robert, Ellie Morris as Lucy, Charlie Russell as Sandra, Jonathan Sayer as Dennis, Henry Shields as Chris, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan, and Nancy Zamit as Annie. The company is completed by Ryan Vincent Anderson, Stephen James Anthony, Fred Gray, and Brenann Stacker.

Now through April 30 only, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is thrilled to welcome Tony® and Emmy® Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris to the company as a special guest star. Harris will appear in the role of Francis, a member of the 'Cornley Drama Society' who portrays The Narrator and others in Peter Pan.

Brace yourself for an awfully big adventure as you finally get the chance to laugh again on Broadway. Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins, sound by Ella Wahlström, original music by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer and wig/hair & make-up design by Tommy Kurzman.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd, Catherine Schreiber, Greenleaf Productions, Bard Theatricals, Jamie Deroy, Mischief, Wendy Federman / Richard Batchelder, Jack Lane / John Yonover, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Dean Roth / 42nd.Club, Martian Entertainment / Daniel Radford, Tom Smedes & Peter R. Stern / Thomas S. Perakos, Ken and Rosemary Willman / Nicole Eisenberg, Lams Productions / Ayal Miodovnik, and Lucas McMahon.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong made its premiere at the Pleasance Theatre in London in December 2013. After a UK Tour in 2014, the production transferred to the West End's Apollo Theatre for a Christmas season run in 2015 and returned to the West End the following year for another Christmas season run from October 2016. The play was also adapted into a one-hour television special, which was broadcast on December 31, 2016, on BBC One. The play made its North American premiere in 2022 at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Canada and will launch a new UK tour later this year.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong was nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier® Awards and has joyfully wowed critics across the UK.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Henry Shields (Chris), Ellie Morris (Lucy), Henry Lewis (Robert), Charlie Russell (Sandra), Jonathan Sayer (Dennis), Neil Patrick Harris (Francis), and Matthew Cavendish (Max)

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Neil Patrick Harris (Francis)

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Nancy Zamit (Annie, center) with the cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Nancy Zamit (Annie) and Greg Tannahill (Jonathan)

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Henry Lewis (Robert), Neil Patrick Harris (Francis), and Henry Shields (Chris)

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Nancy Zamit (Annie), Matthew Cavendish (Max), Jonathan Sayer (Dennis), Charlie Russell (Sandra), Bianca Horn (Gill), and Ellie Morris (Lucy)

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Henry Lewis (Robert) and Jonathan Sayer (Dennis)

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Matthew Cavendish (Max, front) with (L-R) Harry Kershaw (Francis), Charlie Russell (Sandra), Greg Tannahill (Jonathan), Henry Shields (Chris), Jonathan Sayer (Dennis), and Henry Lewis (Robert)

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Front: (L-R) Harry Kershaw (Francis), Chris Leask (Trevor), Henry Shields (Chris), Nancy Zamit (Annie), and Greg Tannahill (Jonathan) Back: (L-R) Charlie Russell (Sandra) and Henry Lewis (Robert)

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Ellie Morris (Lucy), Jonathan Sayer (Dennis), Charlie Russell (Sandra), Henry Shields (Chris), Henry Lewis (Robert), and Matthew Cavendish (Max)

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Ellie Morris (Lucy), Chris Leask (Trevor), and Bianca Horn (Gill)






