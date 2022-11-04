Photos: First Look at Linda Lavin, Daniel K. Isaac & More in YOU WILL GET SICK at Roundabout Theatre Company
You Will Get Sick is now in preview performances and opens officially on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting You Will Get Sick, a new play by Noah Diaz directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton. The cast includes Marinda Anderson, Daniel K. Isaac, Linda Lavin, Nate Miller, and Dario Ladani Sanchez all of whom are making their Roundabout Theatre Company debuts.
Get a first look at photos below!
You Will Get Sick is now in preview performances and opens officially on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Photo credit: Justin J Wee and Joan Marcus
Linda Lavin, Daniel K. Isaac, Marinda Anderson
Daniel K. Isaac, Dario Ladani Sanchez
