Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Little Shop of Horrors
Click Here for More on Little Shop of Horrors

Photos: First Look at Lena Hall as Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Hall stars alongside Rob McClure, Andrew Call, Tom Alan Robbins and more.

Sep. 13, 2022  

Production photos have been released of Tony Award winner Lena Hall as Audrey, in the three-time Best Revival Award-winning Little Shop of Horrors, now in its third year of performances at the Westside Theatre (407 W. 43rd Street).

Check out photos below!

Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots, "Snowpiercer") stepped into the role on September 6, and stars in the musical alongside Tony Award nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical, Beetlejuice the Musical), Andrew Call (Groundhog Day, Rock of Ages, 'Grease Live!") as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, Head Over Heels) as Mushnik, and Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 20th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II.

Completing the current cast are Ari Groover as Ronnette, Cristina Raé as Crystal (through September 18), Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, Josh Daniel, Camryn Hampton, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Chelsea Turbin, and Teddy Yudain. Tiffany Renee Thompson takes over the role of Crystal on September 20; Tony nominees Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers) and Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) join the cast on September 27, as Mushnik and Dr. Orin Srivello, D.D.S., respectively.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Mayer is joined on the Little Shop of Horrors creative team by Choreographer Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night), Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Two-time Tony-winning Lighting Designer Bradley King (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812); Emmy-winning Costume Designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony) and Hair and Makeup Designer Tommy Kurzman (My Fair Lady). Original puppet design is by Martin P. Robinson, Puppets are by Monkey Boys Productions, and Grammy nominee Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman) serves as Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger.


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Is Coming To Detroit Opera House December 6 - 18TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Is Coming To Detroit Opera House December 6 - 18
September 13, 2022

Broadway In Detroit has announced that tickets for TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will go on sale Friday, September 30 at 10:00 a.m. for 16 performances from December 6 - 18.
Los Altos Stage Company To Present FOLLIES 2022: THE SCANDALOUS SEDITION SEQUELLos Altos Stage Company To Present FOLLIES 2022: THE SCANDALOUS SEDITION SEQUEL
September 13, 2022

Follies, the long-standing fundraiser for Los Altos Stage Company returns to Bus Barn Theater on October 6, 7, and 8, 2022. Each performance of the updated show, 'The Scandalous Sedition Sequel' will feature guest emcees and begins at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, located at 97 Hillview Ave., Los Altos. Proceeds enable Los Altos Stage Company to support local arts and youth educational programming.  
Stephen King's Horror Classic MISERY Announced At Cinnabar TheaterStephen King's Horror Classic MISERY Announced At Cinnabar Theater
September 13, 2022

Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, continues their 50th anniversary season with the thriller drama “Misery”, performing October 14-30th, 2022. 
RAWdance and TJPA's Salesforce Park Present STEP/SONG/STORY: A Sunday Series at Salesforce Rooftop ParkRAWdance and TJPA's Salesforce Park Present STEP/SONG/STORY: A Sunday Series at Salesforce Rooftop Park
September 13, 2022

RAWdance has announced Step/Song/Story: A Sunday Series at TJPA's Salesforce Rooftop Park. Conceived, curated, and choreographed by RAWdance Co-Artistic Director Katerina Wong, Step/Song/Story is a live, collaborative storytelling event bringing together Bay Area dancers, musicians, and text-based/literary artists for a public cross-disciplinary performance.
The Venetian Las Vegas Presents FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREMEThe Venetian Las Vegas Presents FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME
September 13, 2022

Before 'Hamilton' . . . Before 'In the Heights' . . . there was FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME. From producer Lin-Manuel Miranda and fresh from Broadway, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME brings hip-hop improv to The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Nov. 10. Recipient of a 2020 Special Tony Award, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, directed by Thomas Kail, is a non-stop blend of hip-hop, improvisational comedy, music, and vocal stylings.