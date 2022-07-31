Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE MUNY
Photos: First Look at Kyla Stone, Patti Murin & More in LEGALLY BLONDE at The Muny

Legally Blonde runs through July 31, 2022.

Jul. 31, 2022  

Get a first look at new photos of The Muny's Legally Blonde The Musical, running July 25 - 31, 2022. The cast is led by Kyla Stone (Elle Woods), Fergie L. Phillipe (Emmett Forrest), Patti Murin (Paulette), Sean Allan Krill (Professor Callahan), Hayley Podschun (Brooke Wyndham), Kelsey Anne Brown (Margot), Gabi Campo (Serena), Kerri George (Enid), Khailah Johnson (Pilar) and Dan Tracy (Warner Huntington III), alongside Olivia Kaufmann (Vivienne Kensington), Mackenzie Bell (Standby for Paulette and Brooke Wyndham), Gregory Lee Rodriguez (Standby for Emmett Forrest) and Dave Schoonover (Standby for Professor Callahan).

Rounding out the company are Andrés Acosta, Angela Birchett, Veronica Sofia Burt, Shea Coffman, Taylor Marie Daniel, Abigail Isom, Sydney Jones, Emily Madigan, UJ Mangune, Alora Tonielle Martinez, Adelina Mitchell, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Ben Nordstrom, Liam Pearce, Gabriel Reyes, Matt Rivera, Cristina Sastre, Rochelle Scudder, Christopher De'Shawn Tipps, Julien Valme and Ricky and Myrtle as Bruiser and Rufus. The company will also be joined by the Muny Teen youth ensemble.

As previously announced, Legally Blonde The Musical is directed by Maggie Burrows, choreographed by William Carlos Angulo, with associate chorographer Shanita Talmor, assistant choreographer UJ Mangune and music direction by Lon Hoyt.


The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Hannah Tran, wig design by Liz Printz, animals by William Berloni and production stage manager Matthew Lacey.

Photo Credit: Julie A. Merkle

Sean Allan Krill and Fergie L. Phillipe
Sean Allan Krill and Fergie L. Phillipe

Patti Murin and the Company of Legally Blonde
Patti Murin and the Company of Legally Blonde

as Elle Woods

Kyla Stone and The Company of Legally Blonde
Kyla Stone and The Company of Legally Blonde

Kyla Stone and the Company of Legally Blonde
Kyla Stone and the Company of Legally Blonde

Kyla Stone and Ricky
Kyla Stone and Ricky

Kyla Stone and Fergie L. Phillipe
Kyla Stone and Fergie L. Phillipe

Kyla Stone and Dan Tracy
Kyla Stone and Dan Tracy

Kelsey Anne Brown and The Company of Legally Blonde
Kelsey Anne Brown and The Company of Legally Blonde

Hayley Podschun and Company Members of Legally Blonde
Hayley Podschun and Company Members of Legally Blonde

Gabi Campo and The Company of Legally Blonde
Gabi Campo and The Company of Legally Blonde

From Lt. Olivia Kaufmann, Kerri George, Sean Allan Krill and the Company of Legally Blonde
From Lt. Olivia Kaufmann, Kerri George, Sean Allan Krill and the Company of Legally Blonde

From Lt. Dan Tracy, Olivia Kaufmann, Kerri George, Fergie L. Phillipe, Kyla Stone, Hayley Podschun
From Lt. Dan Tracy, Olivia Kaufmann, Kerri George, Fergie L. Phillipe, Kyla Stone, Hayley Podschun



