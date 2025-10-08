Photos: First Look at KYOTO at Lincoln Center Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of its highly anticipated first preview tonight, Lincoln Center Theater has released the first production photo from the U.S. premiere of the Royal Shakespeare Company and Good Chance Theatre’s Olivier Award-nominated play KYOTO.

Kyoto is directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin (The Jungle, Stranger Things: The First Shadow). The Lincoln Center Theater production is presented by arrangement with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Good Chance, and producers Rachel Styne & Jessica Foung. Performances begin October 8, with an official opening set for November 3.

The production stars Stephen Kunken, reprising his acclaimed role as American lawyer and strategist Don Pearlman, and Jorge Bosch, reprising his Olivier-nominated turn as Argentinian lawyer and conference leader Raul Estrada-Oyuela.

The cast also features Peter Bradbury as Fred Singer, Kate Burton as USA, Feodor Chin as China, Erin Darke as Germany, Natalie Gold as Shirley, Daniel Jenkins as Gore/Bolin/Santer/Observer, Dariush Kashani as Saudi Arabia, Rob Narita as Japan, Imani Jade Powers as Secretariat, Ferdy Roberts reprising his role as U.K./Prescott/Houghton, Roslyn Ruff as Tanzania, and Taiana Tully as Kiribati.

Offstage understudies include Odera Adimorah, Clark Carmichael, Luis Carlos de La Lombana, Paul Juhn, Amelia McClain, and Lianah Sta. Ana.

Direct from sold-out runs in Stratford-upon-Avon and London’s West End, Kyoto is written by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson, co-artistic directors of Good Chance Theatre and authors of The Jungle.

Set at the Kyoto Conference Centre on December 11, 1997, the play dramatizes the high-stakes negotiations that sought to unite the world’s nations against climate change. With the planet’s future hanging in the balance, political maneuvering and moral conflict collide in a tense, darkly funny exploration of global responsibility.

The creative team for Kyoto includes Miriam Buether (set design), Natalie Pryce (costume design), Aideen Malone (lighting design), Christopher Reid (sound design), Akhila Krishnan (video design), Paul Englishby (original music), Jim Carnahan, CSA and Alexandre Bleau, CSA (casting), Diana DiVita (stage manager), Ed Burnside (associate director), Julia Horan (original UK casting director), and Gemma Stockwood (dramaturg).

Kyoto was commissioned by Good Chance Theatre and is presented by arrangement with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Good Chance Theatre, Rachel Styne, and Jessica Foung.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid,



The Cast of KYOTO