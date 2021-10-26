Photos: First Look at Harry Connick Jr. & Celina Smith in New ANNIE LIVE! Photos & Poster

Click Here for More Articles on Annie Live!

NBC has released new photos of Celina Smith, Harry Connick Jr., and Sandy the dog in Annie Live!

The new photos reveal Harry Connick Jr. in costume as Daddy Warbucks, along with Celina Smith as Annie and Sandy the Dog.

Scheduled to air on December 2, the new live musical will also feature Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Jane Krakowski as Lily St. Regis, and Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan.

See the new photos below!

"Annie Live!" will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski sharing the directing duties. Choreography will be led by Sergio Trujillo. Jason Sherwood will oversee production design. Stephen Oremus will orchestrate the music direction. Emilio Sosa will lead costume design. The live event is being produced by Chloe Productions.

"Annie" is one of the most beloved and biggest hits in Broadway history and the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It has been licensed and performed in 50 countries and translated into eight languages. Based on the Harold Gray comic strip "Little Orphan Annie" that debuted in 1924, the musical premiered on Broadway in 1977 and initially ran for over four years.

Photo Credit: Paul Gilmore/NBC