Photos: First Look at Emily Feldman's THE BEST WE COULD at Manhattan Theatre Club

Manhattan Theatre Club's (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director and Barry Grove, Executive Producer) world premiere The Best We Could (a family tragedy), written by Emily Feldman (Three Women in Four Chairs, My Lover Joan) and directed by Daniel Aukin (Fool For Love, Fulfillment Center), is now in preview performances at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street). Opening night is set for Wednesday, March 1.

The cast of The Best We Could (a family tragedy) features Aya Cash ("The Boys," "Welcome to Flatch," Kings at The Public Theater), Brian D. Coats (August Wilson's Jitney at MTC / U.S. Tour, On The Levee), Maureen Sebastian (Lonely I'm Not, Thanks for Sharing), Constance Shulman (three-time SAG Award Winner for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Orange is the New Black"), and Tony AwardÂ® winner Frank Wood (Side Man, The Great Society).

A daughter's road trip with her father becomes a theatrical journey across more than just state lines. This funny, wise, and heartbreaking debut from an exciting new writer will be brought to vibrant life by director Daniel Aukin, whom MTC audiences will remember from Fool for Love and Fulfillment Center.

The production's creative team includes Lael Jellinek (scenic design), Anita Yavich (costume design), Matt Frey (lighting design), Kate Marvin (sound design), Kelly Gillespie (casting), and lark hackshaw (production stage manager).

The Best We Could (a family tragedy) is supported by an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. The production was previously scheduled for the 2019-2020 season, when Feldman was MTC's 2019-20 Tow Playwright-in-Residence, and delayed due to the COVID shutdown.