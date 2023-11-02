Photos: First Look at Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin in CABARET; Tickets On Sale Now!

Previews will start Monday, April 1, 2024.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

Tickets are now on sale to catch Academy Award®, Tony Award®, and two-time Olivier Award winner Eddie Redmayne as ‘The Emcee’ and Gayle Rankin as the toast of Mayfair ‘Sally Bowles,’ in the visionary new production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). 

Plus, check out all new photos of the two stars below!

Directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall and designed by Tony Award nominee and Evening Standard Award® winner Tom Scutt, Cabaret will also star Tony Award nominee Ato-Blankson Wood as ‘Cliff.’

Previews will start Monday, April 1, 2024 ahead of decadent twin opening night gala celebrations starting Saturday, April 20 continuing into the following night, with the official press opening on Sunday, April 21.

For this thrilling production of Cabaret, the creative team will transform the August Wilson Theatre into the Kit Kat Club with an in-the-round auditorium and sinfully dreamlike spaces which guests will be invited to explore, featuring pre-show entertainment. After purchasing tickets, guests will receive a “club entry time” to allow them to take in the world of the club before the show starts.

Patrons can upgrade their experience at the Kit Kat Club with exclusive dining or drinks packages that allow them to soak up the pre-show atmosphere. These various upgrades offer unparalleled service and unique experiences in the heart of the Kit Kat Club. Drinks can be enjoyed before and during the show, while food will be cleared shortly before the performance begins, ensuring uninterrupted and unmissable views of Cabaret. For a complete menu and more information on the upgrade packages, please visit Click Here.

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Evening Standard Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by  Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.

The creative team for Broadway includes Jennifer Whyte (Music Supervision & Music Direction), Obie Award winner and Olivier Award nominee Isabella Byrd (Lighting Design), Olivier Award winner Nick Lidster for Autograph (Sound Design), Sam Cox (Hair & Wig Design), Guy Common (Makeup Design), Jordan Fein (UK Associate Director & Prologue Director), Danny Sharron (US Associate Director), Kayla Lomas-Kirton (UK Associate Choreographer), Jessica Castro (US Associate Choreographer), Angus MacRae (Prologue Composer & Prologue Music Director), The Telsey Office (Casting Director), and Thomas Recktenwald (Production Stage Manager). 101 Productions, LTD serves as the US General Manager of Cabaret.

When Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club first began performances in November 2021, it electrified London’s West End with critics calling it “a kill-for-a-ticket theatrical triumph” (The Telegraph). The production went on to win a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history. Now entering its third smash year, the West End production of Cabaret currently stars Jake Shears as ‘The Emcee’ and Rebecca Lucy Taylor as ‘Salle Bowles.’

Additional casting and other news about Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2021 Original London Cast Recording of Cabaret featuring Eddie Redmayne and recorded during a live performance is available on Decca Records as a CD and to stream on all major platforms. To order the album or stream it, please visit https://cabaret.lnk.to/ListenNow

Photo Credit: Mason Poole

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Eddie Redmayne

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gayle Rankin





