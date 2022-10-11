Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Topdog/Underdog
Photos: First Look at Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

Topdog/Underdog, a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, tells the story of two brothers as they come to learn the true nature of their history.

Oct. 11, 2022  

The strictly limited 16-week engagement of Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning Topdog/Underdog is now previews, and will officially open on Thursday, October 20th. Directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, it stars Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Candyman) and Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Suzan-Lori Parks' TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln (Hawkins) and Booth (Abdul-Mateen II), names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and sound design by Justin Ellington. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis. Kamra A. Jacobs is the Production Stage Manager. The production is being produced by David Stone, LaChanze/">LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Marc Platt, Debra Martin Chase, and The Shubert Organization


Regional Awards

