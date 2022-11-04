Photos: First Look at Constance Wu, Finn Wittrock, Anna Camp & Adam Rothenberg in 2:22 – A GHOST STORY

The U.S. premiere of "2:22 - A Ghost Story" opens tonight, November 4, 2022, playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre. In this four-person play, Jenny (Constance Wu) believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam (Finn Wittrock) isn't having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, their old friend Lauren (Anna Camp) and her new partner Ben (Adam Rothenberg). Belief and skepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they are going to stay up until 2:22 a.m... and then they will know. Intriguing, funny, and scary, it takes audiences into one adrenaline-fueled night where secrets will emerge and ghosts may or may not appear. "2:22 - A Ghost Story" asks, what do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

All four actors will be making Ahmanson Theatre stage debuts - Adam Rothenberg made his Center Theatre Group debut with "Burn This" at the Mark Taper Forum in 2011 - while Constance Wu, Anna Camp, and Finn Wittrock will be making their Center Theatre Group debuts. Written by the creator of the hit BBC podcast "The Battersea Poltergeist" Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster, "2:22 - A Ghost Story" is an intriguing, funny, and scary supernatural thriller, previews began October 29, and runs through December 4, 2022. "2:22 - A Ghost Story" is produced by special arrangement with Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David, and Kater Gordon.

This U.S. premiere creative team includes Anna Fleischle (scenic design), Cindy Lin (costume design), Lucy Carter (lighting design), Sean Gleason (lighting design recreation), Ian Dickinson for Autograph (sound design), Chris Fisher (illusions), Will Houstoun (illusion recreation), David Caparelliotis CSA and Joe Gery for Caparelliotis Casting (casting), Gabriel Vega Weissman (associate director), Edgar Landa (fight director), Natsuko Ohama (vocal coach), David S. Franklin (production stage manager).

Tickets for "2:22 - A Ghost Story" are on sale now and start at $40. They will be available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.