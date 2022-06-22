Photos: First Look at Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Lorna Courtney & More in Rehearsals for Pre-Broadway & JULIET

The North American premiere production of & Juliet will play a limited eight-week engagement from June 22 to August 14, 2022 at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Get a first look at rehearsals below!

With a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," and music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love.

Starring as Juliet is Lorna Courtney, a recent graduate from the University of Michigan's highly regarded musical theatre programme who already has two Broadway credits: Dear Evan Hansen and Ivo van Hove's 2020 revival of West Side Story. This will be her first professional leading role.

Paulo Szot, who won the Best Leading Actor in a Musical Tony Award for Lincoln Center's revival of South Pacific, stars as Lance. Paulo is well known for his performances at Metropolitan Opera, Scala di Milano, Paris Opera and other leading opera houses and concert halls around the world.

Betsy Wolfe stars as Anne Hathaway (no, not that one, but the wife of William Shakespeare). Betsy has an extensive resume of Broadway credits, including Falsettos, Waitress and Bullets Over Broadway.

Stark Sands, a two-time Tony Award nominee who originated the role of Charlie Price in Kinky Boots, stars as Shakespeare. His other Broadway credits include To Kill a Mockingbird, Journey's End and American Idiot.

Justin David Sullivan, a New York-based young actor and singer originally from southern California, stars as May.

Melanie La Barrie stars as Nurse, a role she created in the premiere UK production. Originally from Trinidad, she has been a staple on the London stage for many years. She originated the role of the Librarian in the Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda, and starred in Wicked, Once on this Island, Les Miserablés, Mary Poppins and many other musicals.

Ben Jackson Walker, another graduate of University of Michigan's musical theatre programme, stars as Romeo.

Philippe Arroyo stars as Francois. A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University's theatre programme, his credits include the first national tour of Aladdin.

This hilarious new musical comedy flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as Juliet ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love - her way.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is" and "Can't Stop the Feeling."