HADESTOWN
Photos: First Look at All New Photos From the North American Tour of HADESTOWN

The tour has extended through Spring of 2024.

Oct. 13, 2022  

New production photos have just been released of the Hadestown North American Tour, which has extended through Spring of 2024 with announced dates at Hadestown.com/tour.

The North American touring production of Hadestown currently stars Nathan Lee Graham as Hermes, Chibueze Ihuoma as Orpheus, Maria-Christina Oliveras as Persephone, Matthew Patrick Quinn as Hades, and Hannah Whitley as Eurydice.

Check out all new photos below!

The Fates are played by Dominique Kempf, Belén Moyano, Nyla Watson. The Workers Chorus features Jordan Bollwerk, Lindsey Hailes, Courtney Lauster, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, and Jamari Johnson Williams. Swings for the tour include Tyla Collier, Ian Coulter-Buford, Alex Lugo, J. Antonio Rodriguez, Cecilia Trippiedi, and Sean Watkinson.

The winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Hadestown is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. In addition to the Tony and Grammy Awards, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

The acclaimed new musical is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. The creative team also features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design); four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design); two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design); Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design); Chita Rivera Award winner and three-time Bessie Award winner David Neumann (choreography); Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements); Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations); Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy); and Stewart/Whitley (casting). Hadestown was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.

Photo Credit: T Charles Erickson

Hadestown
Cast

Hadestown
Chibueze Ihuoma

Hadestown
Matthew Patrick Quinn

Hadestown
Chibueze Ihuoma

Hadestown
Maria-Christina Oliveras

Hadestown
Matthew Patrick Quinn, Hannah Whitley, and cast

Hadestown
Hannah Whitley

Hadestown
Chibueze Ihuoma

Hadestown
Matthew Patrick Quinn, Chibueze Ihuoma, Maria-Christina Oliveras

Hadestown
Nathan Lee Graham and cast

Hadestown
Hannah Whitley

Hadestown
Cast

Hadestown
Nathan Lee Graham

Hadestown
Cast

Hadestown
Chibueze Ihuoma and Hannah Whitley

Hadestown
Belen Moyano, Chibueze Ihuoma, Hannah Whitley, Dominique Kempf

Hadestown
Maria-Christina Oliveras

Hadestown
Cast

Hadestown
Nyla Watson, Belen Moyano, Dominique Kempf


