Photos: First Look at A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET Starring Ben Fankhauser, Alex Wyse and Bryonha Marie Parham

Due to popular demand, the producers of A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet announced today that they are extending the run of the world premiere musical by a week - or 7/8ths of a Hannukah - and it will now play its final performance on Sunday, November 21st at 7:00 pm at the DR2 Theatre.



The production has been playing to sold out audiences and critical acclaim since beginning performances on September 17th and is the first new musical to premiere in New York since the pandemic began. A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet features book, music, and lyrics by Alex Wyse (Indoor Boys) and Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), with direction by Marshall Pailet (Baghdaddy, Triassic Parq) and stars Wyse, Fankhauser and Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway).



Two nobodies dream of writing one hit song for everybody, but their day job composing jingles for commercials isn't the big break they hoped. That is, until they're plucked from obscurity by a world-famous pop star named Regina Comet (if destiny had a child, it would be her) and she wants them to create an anthem for her supernova pipes... and her new perfume. They're so close to the big-time they can smell it, but following your passion doesn't always lead where you expect. Making a hit song can be a shit-show.



"It really speaks volumes to the team's talent and hard work that we have, in a tiny downtown theatre, like the little engine that could, been able to open amongst the behemoths on Broadway and still pack the seats and play to standing ovations every night." said Producer Cody Lassen. "It's encouraging to see audiences in NYC coming back to the theatre and their hunger for new musicals and to hear them laugh and applaud eight times a week. What New Yorkers want right now is a fun night out they are finding that with our show."



The creative team for A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet includes Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser (Book/Music/Lyrics), Marshall Pailet (Direction), Drama Desk Award winner Stephanie Klemons (Choreography), Lucille Lortel Award nominee Wilson Chin (Scenic Design), Antonyo Award winner Sarita Fellows (Costume Design), Aja M. Jackson (Lighting Design), Twi McCallum (Sound Design), Alex Goldie Golden (Music Director), and Hannah Woodward (Production Stage Manager).



Tickets, starting at $59, can be purchased by visiting the DR2 Theatre box office (Tuesday - Sunday, 12pm - curtain), online at www.Telecharge.com, or by calling 800-447-7400. Running time is 80 minutes (half a Wicked), and plays the following schedule: Tuesdays at 7pm; Wednesdays at 7pm; Thursdays at 8pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm & 8pm; and Sundays at 3pm & 7pm.



For more information, please visit www.ReginaComet.com