Photos: First Look at THE TAP DANCE KID at Encores!

New York City Center just kicked off the 2022 Encores! Season with The Tap Dance Kid, featuring music by Henry Krieger, lyrics by Robert Lorick, and a book by Charles Blackwell. Directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun), the production also includes new tap sequences by choreographer Jared Grimes (After Midnight) and a concert adaptation by Lydia Diamond (Stick Fly). Broadway's Joseph Joubert (Caroline or Change) will guest music direct The Tap Dance Kid.

Joining the cast are Tracee Beazer (Carole), DeWitt Fleming Jr. (Daddy Bates), Joshua Henry (William), Trevor Jackson (Uncle Dipsey), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Emma), Chance K. Smith (Winslow), Adrienne Walker (Ginnie), and Alexander Bello as Willie.

The Tap Dance Kid runs through February 6 at New York City Center.