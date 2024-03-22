Photos: First Look At Sheridan Smith And More In John Cassavetes' OPENING NIGHT

The new musical features a book by Ivo Van Hove and music and lyrics by Rufus Wainwright.
See photos of the World Premiere of John Cassavetes’ OPENING NIGHT a new musical with book by Ivo Van Hove and music and lyrics by Rufus Wainwright, starring Sheridan Smith.
The production stars Sheridan Smith as Myrtle, Hadley Fraser as Manny, Shira Haas as Nancy, Nicola Hughes as Sarah, Amy Lennox as Dorothy, John Marquez as David, Ian McLarnon as Leo, Cilla Silvia as Carla, Jos Slovick as Gus, Rebecca Thornhill as Kelly and Benjamin Walker as Maurice.
The cast is completed by Robert Finlayson, Daniel Forrester, Jennifer Hepburn, Issy Khogali and Chrissie Perkins.
Based on John Cassavetes' legendary film, OPENING NIGHT follows a theatre company's preparations to stage a major new play on Broadway. But drama ignites behind the scenes when their leading lady is rocked by tragedy, and her personal turmoil forces everybody to deliver the performance of their lives.
OPENING NIGHT has a Book by Ivo Van Hove with Music and Lyrics by Rufus Wainwright. It is Directed and conceived by Ivo Van Hove, has Scenic and Lighting Design by Jan Versweyveld, Costume Design by An D’Huys and Sound Design by Tom Gibbons and Alex Twiselton. Orchestrations are by Rufus Wainwright, with Musical Supervision and Musical Direction by Nigel Lilley. Movement and Choreography is by Polly Bennett, Casting by Julia Horan CDG and the Associate Director is Daniel Raggett.
Photo Credit: Jan Versweyveld
Sheridan Smith, Nicola Hughes, John Marquez and Company.
Sheridan Smith, John Marquez and Company
Sheridan Smith, John Marquez and Company
Hadley Fraser, Jos Slovick, Benjamin Walker, Cilla Silvia
Hadley Fraser, Amy Lennox, Nicola Hughes, Benjamin Walker, John Marquez
Hadley Fraser and Sheridan Smith
Benjamin Walker and Sheridan Smith
Benjamin Walker and Sheridan Smith
Benjamin Walker and Sheridan Smith
Sheridan Smith and Shira Haas
