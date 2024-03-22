Photos: First Look At Sheridan Smith And More In John Cassavetes' OPENING NIGHT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See photos of the World Premiere of John Cassavetes’ OPENING NIGHT a new musical with book by Ivo Van Hove and music and lyrics by Rufus Wainwright, starring Sheridan Smith.

The production stars Sheridan Smith as Myrtle, Hadley Fraser as Manny, Shira Haas as Nancy, Nicola Hughes as Sarah, Amy Lennox as Dorothy, John Marquez as David, Ian McLarnon as Leo, Cilla Silvia as Carla, Jos Slovick as Gus, Rebecca Thornhill as Kelly and Benjamin Walker as Maurice.

The cast is completed by Robert Finlayson, Daniel Forrester, Jennifer Hepburn, Issy Khogali and Chrissie Perkins.

About OPENING NIGHT

Based on John Cassavetes' legendary film, OPENING NIGHT follows a theatre company's preparations to stage a major new play on Broadway. But drama ignites behind the scenes when their leading lady is rocked by tragedy, and her personal turmoil forces everybody to deliver the performance of their lives.

OPENING NIGHT has a Book by Ivo Van Hove with Music and Lyrics by Rufus Wainwright. It is Directed and conceived by Ivo Van Hove, has Scenic and Lighting Design by Jan Versweyveld, Costume Design by An D’Huys and Sound Design by Tom Gibbons and Alex Twiselton. Orchestrations are by Rufus Wainwright, with Musical Supervision and Musical Direction by Nigel Lilley. Movement and Choreography is by Polly Bennett, Casting by Julia Horan CDG and the Associate Director is Daniel Raggett.

Photo Credit: Jan Versweyveld



Sheridan Smith



Sheridan Smith, Nicola Hughes, John Marquez and Company.



Sheridan Smith, John Marquez and Company



Sheridan Smith, John Marquez and Company



Hadley Fraser, Jos Slovick, Benjamin Walker, Cilla Silvia



Hadley Fraser, Amy Lennox, Nicola Hughes, Benjamin Walker, John Marquez



Hadley Fraser and Sheridan Smith



Benjamin Walker and Sheridan Smith



Benjamin Walker and Sheridan Smith



Benjamin Walker and Sheridan Smith



Sheridan Smith and Shira Haas