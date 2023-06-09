Photos: First Look At MRS. DOUBTFIRE On London's West End

A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 2 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer Photo 3 Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 4 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK

See first-look photos of the brand new stage musical Mrs. Doubtfire, currently in previews at London's Shaftesbury Theatre!

A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now.

Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the ​alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Mrs. Doubtfire will introduce Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard. He will be joined by Laura Tebbutt (School of Rock) as Miranda Hillard, Carla Dixon-Hernandez (Matilda the Musical) as Lydia Hillard, Cameron Blakely (Newsies) as Frank Hillard, Marcus Collins (Kinky Boots) as Andre, Samuel Edwards (Anything Goes) as Stuart Dunmire, Ian Talbot OBE (Hairspray, and Director of The Mousetrap) as Mr. Jolly and Kelly Agbowu (Sylvia) as Wanda Sellner.

Further cast include Nicole Carlisle, Joshua Dever, Joseph Dockree, Rebecca Donnelly, Amy Everett, Maria Garrett, Kiera Haynes, Vicki Lee Taylor, Adam Lyons, Lisa Mathieson, Corey Mitchell, Ellie Mitchell, Matt Overfield, Rhys Owen, Christopher Parkinson, Micha Richardson, Tom Scanlon, Paulo Teixeira and Samuel Wilson-Freeman.

Mrs. Doubtfire also introduces Max Bispham, Elliot Mugume and Frankie Treadaway who alternate the role of Christopher Hillard and Scarlett Davies, Angelica-Pearl Scott and Ava Posniak who alternate the role of Natalie Hillard.

Mrs. Doubtfire has been created by a transatlantic team of award-winning artists, with Original Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, and a Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell (team behind the hit Tony Award-nominated musical Something Rotten!). Direction is by 4-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), Choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and Music Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestrations by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical). Scenic design is by David Korins (Hamilton), Costume Design by Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lighting Design by Philip S. Rosenberg (Pretty Woman The Musical), Sound Design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Hair Design by David Brian Brown (Frozen), Casting by Stuart Burt (Cabaret) and Children’s Casting Director is Verity Naughton.

Mrs. Doubtfire is produced by Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson and is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Mrs. Doubtfire
Gabriel Vick

Mrs. DoubtfireThe Cast of Mrs. Doubtfire at the Shaftesbury Theatre

Mrs. Doubtfire
Gabriel Vick

Mrs. Doubtfire
Gabriel Vick

Mrs. Doubtfire
The Ensemble of Mrs. Doubtfire

Mrs. DoubtfireThe Cast of Mrs. Doubtfire at the Shaftesbury Theatre

Mrs. Doubtfire
Gabriel Vick, Laura Tebbutt

Mrs. Doubtfire
Gabriel Vick, Samuel Edwards

Mrs. Doubtfire
The Ensemble of Mrs. Doubtfire

Mrs. Doubtfire
Gabriel Vick, Cameron Blakely, Marcus Collins, Kelly Agbowu




RELATED STORIES

1
MRS DOUBTFIRE National Tour Is Holding Virtual Open Call Photo
MRS DOUBTFIRE National Tour Is Holding Virtual Open Call

The national tour of Mrs. Doubtfire, which is set to begin rehearsals in August 2023, is seeking technical dancers for its ensemble and understudy for Lydia Hillard (18+). Submissions are due Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

2
MRS. DOUBTFIRE North American Tour Will Launch This Fall Photo
MRS. DOUBTFIRE North American Tour Will Launch This Fall

MRS. DOUBTFIRE, the musical comedy based on the beloved movie, will launch a North American Tour this Fall. Learn more about the production, including the full list of tour dates, here!

3
MRS DOUBTFIRE Tour Is Holding Virtual Open Call for Child Actors Photo
MRS DOUBTFIRE Tour Is Holding Virtual Open Call for Child Actors

Calling all kids! The national tour of Mrs. Doubtfire, which is set to begin rehearsals in August 2023, is seeking child actors (age 8-18+) for the roles of Lydia, Christopher and Natalie Hillard. Submissions are due Monday, March 6, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Broadway Theatres Will Dim Lights in Memory Of Robin Wagner on June 17Broadway Theatres Will Dim Lights in Memory Of Robin Wagner on June 17
Alison Fraser, Ali Ewoldt, Charl Brown, and More Will Lead Workshop of FROM THE MIXED-UP FILES OF MRS. BASIL E. FRANKWEILERAlison Fraser, Ali Ewoldt, Charl Brown, and More Will Lead Workshop of FROM THE MIXED-UP FILES OF MRS. BASIL E. FRANKWEILER
Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy JamesPhotos: Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James
DEATH DROP Starring RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Alum Delays US PremiereDEATH DROP Starring RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Alum Delays US Premiere

Videos

Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Costume Design Video Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Costume Design
J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History Video
J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Best Book of a Musical Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Best Book of a Musical
How NaTasha Yvette Williams Scatted Her Way to a Tony Nomination Video
How NaTasha Yvette Williams Scatted Her Way to a Tony Nomination
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You