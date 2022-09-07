Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: FUNNY GIRL Star Lea Michele Celebrates With SPRING AWAKENING Pals, Ryan Murphy and More!

Last night, Emmy-nominated Glee star Lea Michele began her run as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway.

Sep. 07, 2022  

She's the greatest star! Just last night, Emmy-nominated Glee star Lea Michele began her run as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway.

Check out photos of her first night celebration with Spring Awakening pals Jonathan Groff and John Gallagher, Jr., GLEE creator Ryan Murphy, director Michael Mayer, Drew Barrymore, Zachary Quinto and more!

She joins Tovah Feldshuh as "Mrs. Brice,"Tony & Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo stars as "Nick Arnstein". 2022 Tony & Drama Desk Award nominee & Chita Rivera Award winner Jared Grimes stars as "Eddie Ryan".

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

John Gallagher Jr., Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff

John Gallagher Jr., Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele and Director Michael Mayer

Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo

Ryan Murphy and Lea Michele

Lea Michele and Director Michael Mayer

Ryan Murphy, Lea Michele and Michael Mayer

Ramin Karimloo and Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff, Michael Mayer and John Gallagher Jr.

Zandy Reich, Marc Sarfati, Lea Michele and Edith Sarfati

Zandy Reich and wife Lea Michele

Jonathan Groff, Dr. Blythe Adamson PhD, MPH, Michael Mayer and John Gallagher Jr.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore

Zachary Quinto

Gideon Glick and Zachary Quinto

Governor of New York Kathy Hochul

Gideon Glick

Dante Di Loreto

Governor of New York Kathy Hochul and Producer Jordan Roth

Producer Jordan Roth

Producer Jordan Roth

Thom Browne

Thom Browne and Andrew Bolton

Thom Browne and Andrew Bolton

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff and John Gallagher Jr.

Jonathan Groff and John Gallagher Jr.

Jonathan Groff and John Gallagher Jr.

Original 1964 "Funny Girl" Broadway Cast Member Jose Ahumada

Signage at The August Wilson Theater

Signage at The August Wilson Theater


