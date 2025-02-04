Photos: Eva Noblezada Welcomes Reeve Carney to the Pacific Jazz Orchestra Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Check out photos of Broadway star Eva Noblezada as she joins the Pacific Jazz Orchestra in concert. Noblezada shared the stage twice in the evening, welcomingher longtime partner Reeve Carney to sing “All I’ve Ever Known” from the Tony-winning Hadestown — where they both starred as the original Eurydice and Orpheus. The pair now travels to the West End where they will resume their roles, along with the original cast for a limited time.

Eva was joined by maestro Chris Walden and his incredible Pacific Jazz Orchestra. They first performed in 2024 with Aaron Tveit and closed their inaugural season with that performance at The Soraya).

Walden opened the show with a note to audiences that several members of PJO were affected by the recent wildfires and did consider heavily whether they should continue with their scheduled events or postpone them. However, the more they thought about it, the more they realized that the healing power of music is exactly what THEY needed, but also what audiences needed. To have something to look forward to, to have something to be inspired by. To have something to feel good about. Walden’s last statement at the end of the performance was a note to audiences about what his friend and mentor, the late Quincy Jones often told him: We have one mouth and two ears so that we can listen. Thank you for being here tonight. Thank you for listening.

Eva Noblezada shared the same sentiments, saying that while she is currently in New York, and has spent much time away from the West Coast – she is originally a San Diegan, and loves California. The Feb. 1 performance marked not only her L.A. debut, but her very first solo concert. To which she said several times throughout the night that theatre is almost easier, as you have your song and you’re on to the next moment, but a concert like this… with all eyes on you the entire evening….it was a pleasure and a nerve-wracking feat that she was honored to share with Soraya audiences in person (like several members of her San Diego family sitting in the audience) and watching from home via livestream (including her parents in North Carolina).

Photo Credit: Luis Luque, Luque Photography.jpg