Photos: ENGLISH on Broadway Opening Night Red Carpet

See David Rockwell, La Chanze, William Jackson Harper and more.
Sanaz Toossi's Pulitzer Prize-winning play English, directed by Knud Adams, is officially open on Broadway at The Todd Haimes Theatre. Check out photos from the red carpet here!
The Broadway premiere of English features the original cast from the off-Broadway world premiere: Tala Ashe as “Elham,” Ava Lalezarzadeh as “Goli,” Pooya Mohseni as “Roya,” Marjan Neshat as “Marjan,” and Hadi Tabbal as “Omid.”
The comedy unfolds in an Iranian classroom where adult English learners practice for their proficiency exam. As they leapfrog through a linguistic playground, their wildly different dreams, frustrations, and secrets come to light. Can they overcome the limits of language to discover what they really want to say?
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Ali Ahn and William Jackson Harper
Set Designer Marsha Ginsberg, Costume Design Enver Chakartash and Director Knud Adams
Playwright Sanaz Toossi
Annie Parisse and Emmett Sparks
Deborah S. Craig and Adam Gwon
Elise McCann and Andy Karl
David Cale, Leigh Silverman and Stephen Pasquale
Charles Randolph-Wright and Glenn Davis
Byron Jennings and Carolyn McCormick
David Treatman
Dave Harris and Miranda Hayman
Rachel Bonds and Guest
Lighting Design Reza Behjat, Set Designer Marsha Ginsberg, Costume Design Enver Chakartash and Sound Design Sinan Refik Zafar
Mona Lisa Mouallem
Autumn Angelettie and Mya