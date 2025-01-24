News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: ENGLISH on Broadway Opening Night Red Carpet

See David Rockwell, La Chanze, William Jackson Harper and more.

By: Jan. 24, 2025
Sanaz Toossi's Pulitzer Prize-winning play English, directed by Knud Adams, is officially open on Broadway at The Todd Haimes Theatre. Check out photos from the red carpet here! 

 The Broadway premiere of English features the original cast from the off-Broadway world premiere: Tala Ashe as “Elham,” Ava Lalezarzadeh as “Goli,” Pooya Mohseni as “Roya,” Marjan Neshat as “Marjan,” and Hadi Tabbal as “Omid.”

The comedy unfolds in an Iranian classroom where adult English learners practice for their proficiency exam. As they leapfrog through a linguistic playground, their wildly different dreams, frustrations, and secrets come to light. Can they overcome the limits of language to discover what they really want to say? 

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 




