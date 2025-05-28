Photos: Dr. Chelsea Clinton Gives Talkback at REDWOOD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On May 15, following the 7 p.m. performance of Redwood, Dr. Chelsea Clinton, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, participated in a discussion on addiction and recovery. She was joined by Dr. Chinazo Cunningham, commissioner of New York State’s Office of Addiction Services and Support, and David Wilke, vice president and chief development officer of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. The conversation was moderated by Sean Daniels, founder of the Recovery Arts Project. Check out photos below!

The Clinton Foundation’s Overdose Response Network, which began in 2012, has worked to address the overdose crisis through partnerships that expand access to naloxone, build faith-based support networks and train community leaders in prevention and recovery strategies.

Clinton acknowledged the role of the arts in supporting these efforts, saying in a statement, “We are grateful to partners like the Recovery Arts Project, which has committed to put naloxone in every Broadway house, and to shows like ‘Redwood’ that shine a critical light on the stories of addiction and recovery.”

Redwood played its final performance on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas