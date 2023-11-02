Photos: Dogs Dressed as the SIX Queens Meet the SIX Queens of Broadway

A delightful photo series capturing the meeting of royal dogs and the cast of "SIX" on Broadway.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

It was a bundle of cuteness today at the Lena Horne Theatre where Six, the Tony Award®-winning new musical by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss is playing. Six dogs, dressed in costume as the Six Queens came backstage to show off their look-alike costumes to the Six Queens themselves.

See photos below!

SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. 

The New York Times says Six “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails Six as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 68 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.
 
SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.
 
SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. The physical CD is available here. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran.
The Boleyn tour of Six launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center on September 20, 2022, and is playing cities throughout the US. 

SIX is currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK, and the Netherlands, and at Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Photo Credit: Audrey Armacost

SixDog handlers Susan Godwin whose dog Timothy was dressed as King Henry VIII, Jamie McFarland whose dog Jada was dressed as Jane Seymour, Danielle Pursel who designed the amazing costumes, Michelle Poulos, whose dog Ruby was dressed as Anna of Cleves and Tallulah was dressed as Catherine Parr, Heidi Kaplan whose dog Parker was dressed as Catherine of Aragon and dog Skyler was dressed as Katherine Howard, and Ilene Zeins whose dog Paige was dressed as Anne Boleyn.

SixHailee Kaleem Wright with Parker

Six

Zoe Jensen with Skyler

SixAubrey Matalon with Jada

SixKristina Leopold with Tallulah

SixCassie Silva and Paige, and Nasia Thoms and Ruby

Six Posing with the Royal Dogs where Six Queens (front row l-r) - Hailee Kaleem Wright, Nasia Thomas, Zoe Jensen, (back row l-r) - Cassie Silva, Kristina Leopold, Aubrey Matalon



