Photos: Darren Criss and Helen J. Shen Visit the Cast of Broadway's DEAD OUTLAW

Darren Criss and Helen J. Shen, currently starring in Broadway’s Maybe Happy Ending, paid a visit to their neighbors and friends in the cast of Dead Outlaw last night. The visit took place during Dead Outlaw’s five-show Memorial Day weekend schedule.

During the visit, Darren Criss took the opportunity to get inside the infamous Elmer McCurdy coffin, a notable prop from Dead Outlaw.

The special five-show weekend allowed Criss and Shen to catch "Dead Outlaw" despite their own demanding schedule, which is not a frequent occurrence during the height of awards season.

Maybe Happy Ending stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss and Helen J Shen. The new romantic musical comedy is directed by Tony winner Michael Arden, with music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park.

Dead Outlaw features a book by Itamar Moses, music and lyrics from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, and is directed by David Cromer. The cast, reprising their roles from Off-Broadway, includes Andrew Durand as Elmer McCurdy, Jeb Brown as Band Leader/Jarrett, Eddie Cooper as Coroner Johnson, Dashiell Eaves as Louis/Charles Patterson, Julia Knitel as Helen/Maggie, Ken Marks as George, Trent Saunders as Andy Payne, Thom Sesma as Coroner Noguchi, with Emily Fink, Justin Gregory Lopez, Noah Plomgren, Max Sangerman, Scott Stangland, and Graham Stevens as understudies.

Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer

Darren Criss and Helen J. Shen with the company of Dead Outlaw

Darren Criss and Andrew Durand – both nominated for Tony Awards for Best Lead Actor in a Musical

Darren Criss does his best Elmer McCurdy impression