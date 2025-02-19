News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER Celebrates 100 Performances On Broadway

DEATH BECOMES HER currently stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams.

By: Feb. 19, 2025
The new musical adaptation of the classic comedy, DEATH BECOMES HER, is alive and well on Broadway! Last night, the show's company celebrated their 100th performance on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Check out photos of the celebration!

DEATH BECOMES HER currently stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

Photo Credit: Laurel Hinton

Videos