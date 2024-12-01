News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Cynthia Erivo Visits A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL

A Wonderful World is currently running at Studio 54 on Broadway.

By: Dec. 01, 2024
A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $75
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Cynthia Erivo, star of the blockbuster film adaptation of Wicked, visited A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical on Broadway last night, Saturday, November 30, at Studio 54 and posed for photos with the company. Check out the photos below!

LATEST NEWS

A CHRISTMAS STORY, ELF, & More: Christmas Films Adaptated For the Stage
The Broadway Cast: Leading Ladies with Mary Kate Morrissey, Storm Lever & Sonya Balsara
WICKED Breaks Domestic Record for Highest-Grossing Movie Based on a Broadway Musical
Shop GYPSY on Broadway Merch

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical opened on Broadway on November 11 at Studio 54. The show stars Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Louis Armstrong. Playing the roles of Armstrong’s four wives are Darlesia Cearcy as Lucille Wilson, Kim Exum as Alpha Smith, Dionne Figgins as Daisy Parker, and Jennie Harney-Fleming as Lil Hardin. 

The 26-member cast includes Trista Dollison as Standby for the roles of Daisy Parker, Lil Hardin, Alpha Smith and Lucille Wilson; DeWitt Fleming Jr. as Fate Marable/Lincoln Perry; Jason Forbach as Crooner & Others; Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver; and Jimmy Smagula as Joe Glaser. Award-winning Broadway actor James T. Lane will portray Armstrong on Wednesday evenings and Thursday matinees.

A Wonderful World features a book by Aurin Squire, and was co-conceived by Andrew Delaplaine and Christopher Renshaw. Renshaw also serves as Director of the production with James Monroe Iglehart and Christina Sajous as co-directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Rickey Tripp. Tap Choreography is by DeWitt Fleming Jr. 

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron

Photos: Cynthia Erivo Visits A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL Image
Aurin Squire and Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Cynthia Erivo Visits A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL Image
Cynthia Erivo and James Monroe Iglehart

Photos: Cynthia Erivo Visits A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL Image
Cynthia Erivo and Jennie Harney-Fleming

Photos: Cynthia Erivo Visits A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL Image
Cynthia Erivo and The Company of A Wonderful World

Photos: Cynthia Erivo Visits A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL Image
Cynthia Erivo and The Cast of A Wonderful World





Black Friday Shop



Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a A Wonderful World Broadway Logo Pin A Wonderful World Broadway Logo Pin
Buy a A Wonderful World Pattern Scarf A Wonderful World Pattern Scarf
Buy a A Wonderful World Logo Ornament A Wonderful World Logo Ornament
Buy a A Wonderful World Broadway Hoodie A Wonderful World Broadway Hoodie

Videos