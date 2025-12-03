Photos: Colt Coeur Celebrates Opening Night of THE SURGEON AND HER DAUGHTERS

On Saturday, November 29 Colt Coeur kicked off their 15th anniversary season with the World Premiere of The Surgeon and Her Daughters by Chris Gabo. See photos of the opening night celebration!

Directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt at Theater 154 (154 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014). The show is set to run through December 20th.

The cast featured Brian D. Coats, Liza P. Fernandez, Yadira Guevara-Prip, Eden Marryshow, Johnny Sánchez, and Kana Seiki with Scenic Design by Tatiana Kahvegian, Costume Design by Sarita Fellows, Lighting Design by Reza Behjat, Sound Design by Salvador Zamora, and Props Design by Thomas Jenkeleit.

When a Marine sergeant major disappears during a surprise deployment, her daughters are left to navigate her absence—and the mysterious man who arrives in her wake. As grief floods the family home, a rose vine creeps beneath the couch, and secrets rise. The Surgeon and Her Daughters is an epic and intimate play about family, grief, and how we stay afloat amidst seemingly insurmountable odds.

Tickets ($30-$75) are available for advance purchase at www.coltcoeur.org/surgeon.

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova