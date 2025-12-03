 tracker
Photos: Colt Coeur Celebrates Opening Night of THE SURGEON AND HER DAUGHTERS

Directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt at Theater 154 (154 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014). The show is set to run through December 20th.

By: Dec. 03, 2025

On Saturday, November 29 Colt Coeur kicked off their 15th anniversary season with the World Premiere of The Surgeon and Her Daughters by Chris Gabo. See photos of the opening night celebration!

The cast featured Brian D. Coats, Liza P. Fernandez, Yadira Guevara-Prip, Eden Marryshow, Johnny Sánchez, and Kana Seiki with Scenic Design by Tatiana Kahvegian, Costume Design by Sarita Fellows, Lighting Design by Reza Behjat, Sound Design by Salvador Zamora, and Props Design by Thomas Jenkeleit. 

When a Marine sergeant major disappears during a surprise deployment, her daughters are left to navigate her absence—and the mysterious man who arrives in her wake. As grief floods the family home, a rose vine creeps beneath the couch, and secrets rise. The Surgeon and Her Daughters is an epic and intimate play about family, grief, and how we stay afloat amidst seemingly insurmountable odds. 

Tickets ($30-$75) are available for advance purchase at www.coltcoeur.org/surgeon.

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova 

Director Adrienne Campbell-Holt and playwright Chris Gabo

Alice Kremelberg

Annie Parisse and Marjan Neshat

Ato Essandoh

Audley Puglisi and Chris Gabo

The cast of The Surgeon and Her Daughters

Chinna Palmer, Felix Solis, Kara Young, Liza Fernandez, Nicolas Braun, Kana Seiki, Adrienne Campbell-Holt, and Chris Gabo

Chris Gabo and Adrienne Campbell-Holt

Chris Gabo and Kara Young

Chris Gabo and Nicolas Braun

Crysilyn Childs, Destiny Lilly, and Monica Villarreal

Felix Solis and Chris Gabo

Felix Solis, Kara Young, and Chris Gabo

Iliana Guibert and Jamie deRoy

Raul Castillo

Yadira Guevara

Zuleyma Guevara, Nayib Felix, and Monica Villarreal


