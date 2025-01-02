Photos: Chloe Fineman Joins ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chloe Fineman has joined the rotating cast of All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich and is making her Broadway debut! She joins the star-studded cast that includes John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, and Richard Kind. Check out photos of Fineman in the show below!

With direction by Alex Timbers, the production is written by Mr. Rich and is now in performances at the Hudson Theatre. All In will continue through February 16, 2025.

The acclaimed musical duo The Bengsons (Abigail and Shaun Bengson) perform songs from The Magnetic Fields (composer, Stephin Merritt), including from the popular album “69 Love Songs,” live on stage.

All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich is a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.

The creative team includes David Korins (scenic designer), Jake DeGroot (lighting designer), Jennifer Moeller (costume designer), Peter Hylenski (sound designer), Lucy Mackinnon (projection designer), and Kris Kukul (music director). Additionally, New Yorker cartoonist Emily Flake created the illustrations for the production.