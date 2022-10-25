Photos: Check Out New Production Images of THE LION KING Ahead of its 25th Anniversary
The Broadway production stars Pearl Khwezi, L. Steven Taylor, Brandon A. McCall and more.
New production photographs of the current company of The Lion King on Broadway have been released. The Lion King will kick off its 25th anniversary celebration this November!
Check out the photos below!
While two Broadway juggernauts have previously reached this milestone, The Lion King marks several historic firsts. Never before has a show in its 25th year been playing in so many productions around the world simultaneously and placed in the Top 5 grossing Broadway shows this long - nearly 1,300 consecutive weeks and counting. Currently, 115,000 people enjoy the show in nine productions on three continents every week. There have been 28 productions over the life of the show, seen by a staggering 110 million people. That is more than the combined populations of Canada, Greece, Sweden, Holland, Denmark and Australia.
The Broadway production opened on November 13, 1997 and has played through four NYC Mayoral administrations, five presidential administrations and 11 Olympics.
Director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor, the first woman to win a Tony Award® for Best Director of a Musical, remains actively involved in the show, launching new productions and maintaining the flagship Broadway production.
Composer Lebo M and the Tony-winning choreographer Garth Fagan hold their own Broadway records; with The Lion King at over 9,700 main stem performances, they are the longest running Black composer and choreographer in Broadway history.
Extraordinarily, many of the artists and craftspeople who launched the show remain an integral part of it. Lindiwe Dlamini has performed in the show since its first pre-Broadway preview in Minneapolis in summer 1997. Seven musicians have been in the orchestra pit since its Broadway opening, including Karl Jurman, who has been musical director since 2005. All told, 16 original staff members continue their vital work onstage and off.
Jayden Theophile, L. Steven Taylor and Company
Tshidi Manye and Ensemble
Stephen Carlile and Ensemble
Brandon A. McCall and Pearl Khwezi
The company
The company
The company
