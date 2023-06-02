Photos: Check Out All New Images of LES MISERABLES in the West End

The production currently stars Josh Piterman as Jean Valjean, Stewart Clarke as Javert, Lucie Jones as Fantine, and more.

Get a first look at all new photos of LES MISÉRABLES at the Sondheim Theatre below! 

The production currently stars Josh Piterman as Jean Valjean, Stewart Clarke as Javert, Lucie Jones as Fantine, Robert Tripolino as Marius, Nathania Ong as Éponine, Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Claire Machin as Madame Thénardier and Harry Chandler as Enjolras.

The company is completed by Hazel Baldwin, Brad Barnley, Emma Barr, Will Barratt, Cameron Burt, Natalie Chua, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Bryony Duncan, Louis Emmanuel, Sophie-May Feek, Melad Hamidi, Harry Jack, Christopher Jacobsen, Will Jennings, Benjamin Karran, Yazmin King, Bart Lambert, Sarah Lark, Adam Robert Lewis, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Donald Craig Manuel, Jodie Nolan, Sam Peggs, Jo Stephenson, Phoebe Williams and Ollie Wray. 

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of LES MISÉRABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross & Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

Photo credit: Johan Persson 

Les Miserables
The company

Les Miserables
Stewart Clarke and Josh Piterman

Les Miserables
Stewart Clarke

Les Miserables
Robert Tripolino

Les Miserables
Lulu-Mae Pears, Nathania Ong and Robert Tripolino

Les Miserables
Lucie Jones

Les Miserables
Harry Chandler and Company

Les Miserables
Gerard Carey and Claire Machin Photo by Johan Persson



