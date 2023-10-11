Photos: Catch a Glimpse of the Marquee for the Renovated Palace Theatre

For some time now, Broadway's historic Palace Theatre has been under wraps and undergoing extensive renovations. The theatre is being raised to create space for retail shops underneath. The theatre is also getting a new entrance on 47th Street with an 80-foot-long marquee, as well as added space in the wings, a larger lobby and twice as many bathrooms.

In 2018, The Palace Theatre closed temporarily for renovations. In 2019, those renovations were delayed due to a setback regarding a neighboring building, as BroadwayWorld previously reported.

The most recent show to play at the Palace Theatre was The Spongebob Musical, which opened in December 2017 and closed in September 2018 to accommodate the renovations.

Catch a glimpse of the new marquee below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski