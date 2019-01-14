Palace Theatre Renovations Delayed Due to Setback

Renovations for Broadway's Palace Theatre have been in talks for quite some time, but now, according to Forbes, it seems that before the project has even begun, there has been a setback.

In order to complete the necessary renovations, the real estate developers must inspect the neighboring building and install monitoring equipment, which they have not received permission to do.

"The Monitoring Equipment is designed to protect the Adjacent Premises from attendant harms associated with the Project," explained Robert Wolfson, one of their engineers.

However, the developers say that those who run the neighboring building, SL Green and Jeff Sutton, are not cooperating.

Access was requested in August 2017, but the developers did not hear back for a year, at which point they were asked to contact SL Green's lawyer. After multiple attempts, the developers got in contact with the lawyer, but they say he is still dragging his feet.

The developers argue in a petition that they "had no choice" but to ask for a Court-ordered license to gain access to the property.

Construction on the theatre was set to begin next month and be completed within approximately three years.

Read more on Forbes.

