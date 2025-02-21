Photos: CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER Starring Caroline Aaron and Matt Doyle

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Conversations with Mother, a new comedy by Matthew Lombardo starring Caroline Aaron and Matt Doyle will officially open this Sunday, February 23 at Theater 555 for a limited run through May 11. Check out all new photos below!

Noah Himmelstein directs Lombardo’s semi-autobiographical comedy which traces the relationship between Italian matriarch Maria Collavechio (Caroline Aaron) and her gay son (Matt Doyle) spanning the course of five decades. As they continue to test their lifelong bond, the play depicts the outrageously funny and sometimes completely infuriating dynamic between a conventional mother and her free-spirited son.

The creative team is Wilson Chin (set design), Ryan Park (costume design), Elizabeth Harper (lighting design), John Gromada (sound design), Caite Hevner (projection design), and Tom Watson (hair and wig design), and understudies Antoinette LaVecchia (u/s Maria) and John Jeffrey Martin (u/s Bobby). Casting is by Nick Peciaro, CSA.

The show is produced by Bryan McCaffrey, BPM Theatrical, David Shapiro, Laura Z. Barket, Theatre Nerd Productions, Willette and Manny Klausner, Jim Jensen, and Annaleise Loxton. Showtown Productions (Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott) serve as executive producer with Showtown Theatricals/Jessica Morrow general managing.