Photos: CHESS Stars & Director Stop By the Imperial Theatre

Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!), Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele (Funny Girl), and Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd), stars of the upcoming revival of Chess recently stopped by their new home, the Imperial Theatre, along with their Tony-winning director, Michael Mayer. Check out photos of their trip here!

The first-ever Broadway revival of Chess will begin performances Wednesday, October 15, 2025, and officially open Sunday, November 16, 2025, at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street).

Exclusive presale tickets will be available to fans who signed up on the official website beginning Wednesday, June 25, at 11 a.m. ET. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 11 a.m. ET via Telecharge by calling 212-239-6200 or visiting here through Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (Dopesick), with music and lyrics by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Tim Rice (Evita), this new production will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress), with music supervision by Brian Usifer. Chess will be presented by arrangement with Three Knights, the Shubert Organization, and Robert Fox Ltd.

Chess is the iconic musical where power and passion collide, set during the World Chess Championship between America and Russia. The espionage and romance are as intricate as the game itself, and for the two players and the woman caught between them, everything—personal, professional, and political—is at stake.

Additional casting and creative team will be announced at a later date.