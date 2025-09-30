Photos: CAROLINE Celebrates Opening Night at MCC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MCC Theater's World Premiere of Caroline by Preston Max Allen and directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer just celebrated it opening night at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater.

When Maddie is forced to seek the help of her long-estranged mother, she finds herself unable to shield her daughter Caroline from the inescapable circumstances that fractured their family. A world premiere play by Preston Max Allen, directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer, Caroline is a luminous and intimate story about the possibility of redemption and the complex relationships between generations of mothers and daughters.

The cast of Caroline features Amy Landecker as Rhea and Chloë Grace Moretz as Maddie, both returning to the New York stage for the first time in over a decade, and, in their New York and Off Broadway debut, River Lipe-Smith as Caroline.

Caroline features Scenic Design by Lee Jellinek (Oklahoma!), Costume Design by David Hyman (The Sound Inside), Lighting Design by Tyler Micoleau (Buena Vista Social Club), Sound Design by Christopher Darbassie (Camp Siegfried), and Voice, Text, and Dialect Coaching by Gigi Buffington (MCC’s Trophy Boys). Suki Tsujimoto is the Make-up Designer and Samantha Shoffner (MCC’s Trophy Boys) is the Properties Supervisor. Nicole Johnson, Em Chester / Harriet Tubman Effect is the DEI Consultant and Kelly Martindale (Real Women Have Curves) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office and Caparelliotis Casting.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski