 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: CAROLINE Celebrates Opening Night at MCC

Caroline will run through Sunday, November 2, 2025. 

By: Sep. 30, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

MCC Theater's World Premiere of Caroline by Preston Max Allen and directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer just celebrated it opening night at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater. 

When Maddie is forced to seek the help of her long-estranged mother, she finds herself unable to shield her daughter Caroline from the inescapable circumstances that fractured their family. A world premiere play by Preston Max Allen, directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer, Caroline is a luminous and intimate story about the possibility of redemption and the complex relationships between generations of mothers and daughters.

The cast of Caroline features Amy Landecker as Rhea and Chloë Grace Moretz as Maddie, both returning to the New York stage for the first time in over a decade, and, in their New York and Off Broadway debut, River Lipe-Smith as Caroline.

Caroline features Scenic Design by Lee Jellinek (Oklahoma!), Costume Design by David Hyman (The Sound Inside), Lighting Design by Tyler Micoleau (Buena Vista Social Club), Sound Design by Christopher Darbassie (Camp Siegfried), and Voice, Text, and Dialect Coaching by Gigi Buffington (MCC’s Trophy Boys). Suki Tsujimoto is the Make-up Designer and Samantha Shoffner (MCC’s Trophy Boys) is the Properties Supervisor. Nicole Johnson, Em Chester / Harriet Tubman Effect is the DEI Consultant and Kelly Martindale (Real Women Have Curves) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office and Caparelliotis Casting.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 



Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Hadestown
130 ratings

Hadestown
& Juliet
79 ratings

& Juliet
The Book of Mormon
81 ratings

The Book of Mormon
Maybe Happy Ending
108 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos