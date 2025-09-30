Review Roundup: CAROLINE Opens At MCC Theater Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Amy Landecker and River Lipe-Smith

The world premiere of Caroline opens tonight at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater. The production stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Amy Landecker and River Lipe-Smith. Directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer, the intimate new play explores fractured family ties and the possibility of redemption across three generations of mothers and daughters. Read the reviews!

The world premiere play by Preston Max Allen, directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer, has been extended a second and final time and will now close on November 16, 2025.

Caroline follows Maddie, who, when forced to seek the help of her long-estranged mother, cannot shield her daughter Caroline from the circumstances that fractured their family. The result is a luminous and intimate story about the complex relationships between mothers and daughters and the possibility of healing.

The creative team includes scenic design by Lee Jellinek, costume design by David Hyman, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Christopher Darbassie, and voice, text, and dialect coaching by Gigi Buffington. Suki Tsujimoto serves as make-up designer, Samantha Shoffner as props supervisor, and Kelly A. Martindale as production stage manager. Nicole Johnson, Em Chester / Harriet Tubman Effect serves as DEI consultant. Casting is by The Telsey Office and Caparelliotis Casting.

Sara Holdren, Vulture: That’s why it’s refreshing to come across a play like Preston Max Allen’s Caroline, the assured, affecting three-hander now getting its premiere at MCC under the emblematically thoughtful and ungilded direction of David Cromer. Allen is writing about something that’s in our newsfeeds daily, but crucially, that thing doesn’t flatten or predetermine his people. What he’s actually interested in are relationships, the interconnectedness of messy human beings. His characters are grappling with the consequences of broken trust and the agonizing question of how much we can truly protect anyone we love. The political resonance of his project arises not from an explicit statement of values but from a tender demonstration of complex, undeniable humanity.

Melissa Rose Bernardo, Time Out New York: One 90-minute act is just the right length for Caroline, and thanks to David Cromer’s zoom-lens direction, we develop an instant attachment to these characters. Allen doesn’t tie anything up neatly, but somehow we know that Caroline will be just fine. She’s the smartest, most clearheaded one of them all.

Matthew Wexler, One-Minute Critic: Director David Cromer (Good Night, and Good Luck; Prayer for the French Republic) has a knack for extracting a kind of distilled specificity from his actors, and this trifecta rises to the occasion. Though a bit slowly paced in a preview performance I attended, the production has already been extended twice, perhaps driven by Moretz’s 23.8 million Instagram followers.

Frank Scheck, New York Stage Review: There are some plays which foster such a degree of intimacy that you feel like you’re eavesdropping on private interactions rather than watching a performance. Such is the case with Preston Max Allen’s drama receiving its world premiere at MCC Theater. Depicting the interactions between a young mother, her precocious 9-year-old child, and the child’s grandmother, Caroline is the sort of small-scale family drama that packs a big emotional punch.

Joe Dziemianowicz, New York Theatre Guide: Three powerful performances under the direction of David Cromer (Dead Outlaw) make up for the script's shortcomings. Stylish and steely, Landecker recalls the detached mom in Ordinary People. Lipe-Smith’s work feels natural, never forced. Moretz shines from start to finish as she summons a deep well of anxiety and hurt.

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: Which brings this review to River Lipe-Smith. If I’ve ever seen a more accomplished performance from a child actor on stage, I can’t think of it. Over and over again, this young actor delivers a zinger with the comic timing of a veteran stand-up comic. It’s one of the great things about Allen’s writing and Cromer’s direction: They know how to win an audience’s sympathy not through tears but laughter.