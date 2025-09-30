Photos: First Look At CAROLINE At MCC Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Production photos have been released for Caroline, now running at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater. Directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer, the intimate new play explores fractured family ties and the possibility of redemption across three generations of mothers and daughters.

The world premiere play by Preston Max Allen, directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer, has been extended a second and final time and will now close on November 16, 2025.

Caroline follows Maddie, who, when forced to seek the help of her long-estranged mother, cannot shield her daughter Caroline from the circumstances that fractured their family. The result is a luminous and intimate story about the complex relationships between mothers and daughters and the possibility of healing.

The creative team includes scenic design by Lee Jellinek, costume design by David Hyman, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Christopher Darbassie, and voice, text, and dialect coaching by Gigi Buffington. Suki Tsujimoto serves as make-up designer, Samantha Shoffner as props supervisor, and Kelly A. Martindale as production stage manager. Nicole Johnson, Em Chester / Harriet Tubman Effect serves as DEI consultant. Casting is by The Telsey Office and Caparelliotis Casting.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

Amy Landecker and Chloë Grace Moretz