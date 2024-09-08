Photos: CABARET Stars Eddie Redmayne & Gayle Rankin Honored with Sardi's Portraits

Also on hand for the event were original Emcee Joel Grey, Danny Burstein, playwright Adam Rapp, Ato Blankson-Wood, and the company of Cabaret.
Cabaret stars Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin were placed on the Sardi’s Walls of Broadway fame with portraits at an unveiling by Max Klimavicius, owner of Sardi’s. Check out photos from the event below!
In addition to Redmayne and Rankin, the Cabaret stars two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider,’ Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz,’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and three-time Helen Hayes Award winner Natascia Diaz as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’
Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Evening Standard Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng. The show was recently nominated for 9 Tony Awards.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
