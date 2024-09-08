News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: CABARET Stars Eddie Redmayne & Gayle Rankin Honored with Sardi's Portraits

Also on hand for the event were original Emcee Joel Grey, Danny Burstein, playwright Adam Rapp, Ato Blankson-Wood, and the company of Cabaret.

By: Sep. 08, 2024
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Cabaret stars Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin were placed on the Sardi’s Walls of Broadway fame with portraits at an unveiling by Max Klimavicius, owner of Sardi’s. Check out photos from the event below!

Also on hand for the event were original Emcee Joel Grey, Danny Burstein, playwright Adam Rapp, and the company of Cabaret.

In addition to Redmayne and Rankin, the Cabaret stars two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider,’ Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz,’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and three-time Helen Hayes Award winner Natascia Diaz as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Evening Standard Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng. The show was recently nominated for 9 Tony Awards.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Adam Rapp and Gayle Rankin

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Gayle Rankin and Joel Grey

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Gayle Rankin and Joel Grey

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Gayle Rankin and Joel Grey

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Eddie Redmayne & Gayle Rankin with Cast of "Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club"

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Henry Gottfried and Ato Blankson-Wood

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Danny Burstein and Joel Grey

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Danny Burstein and Joel Grey

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Joel Grey and Eddie Redmayne

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Joel Grey and Eddie Redmayne

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Joel Grey and Eddie Redmayne

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Joel Grey and Eddie Redmayne

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Joel Grey and Eddie Redmayne

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Joel Grey and Eddie Redmayne

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Danny Burstein, Gayle Rankin, Joel Grey and Eddie Redmayne

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Danny Burstein, Gayle Rankin, Joel Grey and Eddie Redmayne

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Wendy Orshan, Jeffrey M. Wilson and Eddie Redmayne

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Joel Grey

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin and Joel Grey

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin and Joel Grey

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Eddie Redmayne

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Joel Grey, Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Joel Grey, Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Danny Burstein

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Gayle Rankin

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Max Klimavicius and Eddie Redmayne

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Eddie Redmayne

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Gayle Rankin, Max Klimavicius and Eddie Redmayne

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Eddie Redmayne

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Eddie Redmayne

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Eddie Redmayne

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Eddie Redmayne and Max Klimavicius

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Gayle Rankin

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Gayle Rankin

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Gayle Rankin

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Gayle Rankin

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Eddie Redmayne & Gayle Rankin with the Company & Cast of "Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club"

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Danny Burstein and Gayle Rankin

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Gayle Rankin, Mom, Mallory Portnoy, Nick Hoover, Adam Rapp, Mark Junek with Family & Friends

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Mallory Portnoy, Nick Hoover, Gayle Rankin, Adam Rapp and Mark Junek

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Gayle Rankin and her Mom

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Mallory Portnoy and Gayle Rankin

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Ato Blankson-Wood and Eddie Redmayne

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Eddie Redmayne's caricature

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Gayle Rankin's Caricature

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Image
Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin





Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Cabaret Hand Print Cabaret Hand Print
Buy a Cabaret Unisex Eye Tee Cabaret Unisex Eye Tee
Buy a Cabaret Unisex Tee Cabaret Unisex Tee
Buy a Cabaret Unisex Beautiful Hoodie Cabaret Unisex Beautiful Hoodie

Videos