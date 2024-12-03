Photos: Broadway Marquees Dim In Honor Of Gavin Creel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway community along with friends and family of beloved actor Gavin Creel came together this evening as Broadway dimmed its lights to honor his memory. See photos from the Theatre District below as Broadway pays tribute to the beloved actor.

Acknowledging the impact of Gavin Creel on the theater community internationally, the Broadway Theatre Owners Committee instructed every Broadway theatre to dim its lights on Tuesday, December 3rd at 6:45PM in his honor.

The dimming follows Monday's star-studded memorial and tribute to the Tony-winning actor at the St. James Theater.

Donations in Gavin’s memory are suggested to be made to Broadway Cares.

Gavin James Creel, luminous and beloved actor, singer, composer, and lyricist, died gracefully at his home on Monday, September 30, 2024. He was 48 years old. As an award-winning Broadway star, he brought irrepressible verve, passion, and boundless energy to his onstage roles while devoting his offstage time to advocacy and community-building.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski