Video: Inside the Gavin Creel Memorial Celebration at the St. James Theatre

The event was attended by Sara Bareilles, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Kelli O'Hara, Joshua Henry, and more.

By: Dec. 03, 2024
Yesterday, a memorial celebration was held for beloved Broadway actor Gavin Creel, which was streamed live from the St. James Theatre, and was open to the public.

The event was attended by Creel's partner, Alex Temple Ward, as well as former co-stars including Sara Bareilles and Celia Keenan-Bolger. Broadway performers including Kelli O’Hara, Phillipa Soo and Joshua Henry took to the stage to honor Creel in song.

The celebration is no longer available to view on-demand, but you can check out clips from the event in the CBS News video:

Donations in Gavin’s memory are suggested to be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

Additionally, every Broadway theatre will dim its lights on Tuesday, December 3rd at 6:45PM in honor of Gavin Creel  MCC will also dim their lights in memory of Gavin Creel in tandem with the Broadway theatres.

Gavin Creel died gracefully at his home on Monday, September 30, 2024 after a battle with cancer. He was 48 years old. Read his full obituary here.




