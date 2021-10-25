Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Billy Stritch, Marilyn Maye, Klea Blackhurst & More Come Out to Celebrate Tin Pan Alley Day

The special event launched The Tin Pan Alley American Popular Music Project.

Oct. 25, 2021  

On Saturday, the Tin Pan Alley American Popular Music Project in collaboration with the Flatiron 23rd Street Partnership presented a free, outdoor public concert at the Flatiron North Plaza featuring more than two dozen leading performers of Tin Pan Alley music and the Great American Songbook.

This event celebrates the official New York City landmark designation of Tin Pan Alley buildings at 47-55 West 28th Street and publicly launches the Tin Pan Alley American Popular Music Project, a new nonprofit organization dedicated to the commemoration and continuation of the legacy of Tin Pan Alley, the birthplace of American Popular Music in New York City in the late 19th and early 20th century.

Tin Pan Alley Day featured appearances by stars of the American Popular Songbook, including Marilyn Maye, Danny Bacher, Aaron Lee Battle, Ken Bloom, Klea Blackhurst, Jim Brochu, Richard Carlin, Eric Comstock, Natalie Douglas, Cassidy Ewert, Willy Falk, DeWitt Fleming Jr., Eric Yves Garcia, Anita Gillette, Vince Giordano, Luke Hawkins, Robert Lamont, Gabrielle Lee, Larry Marshall, Sanborn McGraw, Jill O'Hara, Jeannie Otis, Jennifer Poroye, Steve Ross, Billy Stritch, TADA! Youth Theater Ensemble, Tony Waag & The American Tap Dance Foundation Ensemble, and Terry Waldo & The Gotham City Band.

Tin Pan Alley was designated a New York City landmark in 2019 based on its preeminent role as the birthplace of American Popular Music as well as the multicultural significance of contributions of Eastern European Jewish immigrant and African American composers, performers and sheet music publishers who worked there, notably including Irving Berlin, Williams & Walker, George Gershwin, J. Rosamond Johnson, George M. Cohan, and James Reese Europe, among many others. This history will be addressed on Tin Pan Alley Day in remarks by noted authorities including author Ken Bloom, Columbia University historic preservation professor Andrew Dolkart, and Harlem historian John Reddick.

The Tin Pan Alley American Popular Music Project promotes appreciation for the historic beginning of American Popular Music and the modern music business on and around West 28th Street in New York City. Through telling the stories of the songwriters, music publishers and the songs that formed the sound and industry of American Popular Music in the first half of the 20th Century, the Project connects people with the power of music as an essential element of New York City and American cultural history.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: Billy Stritch, Marilyn Maye, Klea Blackhurst & More Come Out to Celebrate Tin Pan Alley Day
Marilyn Maye and Vince Giordano

Anita Gillette, Marilyn Maye and Susie Clausen

Klea Blackhurst, Jim Brochu and Billy Stritch

Klea Blackhurst, Billy Stritch and Steve Schalchin

Danny Bacher

Anita Gillette

Anita Gillette

Paul Greenwood

George Calderaro (Director of Tin Pan Alley Project)

Joe Boga, Danny Bacher and Jim Fryer

DeWitt Fleming Jr.

DeWitt Fleming Jr.

Natalie Douglas and Aaron Lee Battle

Erik Bottcher (City Council Candidate, District 3)

Anne Del Castillo (Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment)

James Mettham (Executive Director Flatiron/ 23rd Street Partnership BID)

Klea Blackhurst and Marilyn Maye getting ready to unveil the new street sign

Marilyn Maye

Klea Blackhurst and Marilyn Maye

Melanie Edwards

Marilyn Maye

Marilyn Maye

Jennifer Poroye and Marilyn Maye

Jennifer Poroye

Jennifer Poroye and Melanie Edwards

Marilyn Maye

Billy Stritch

Billy Stritch

Natalie Douglas

Terry Waldo

Terry Waldo & The Gothan City Band that includes Colin Hancock (Trumpet), Ricky Alexander (Clarinet), Jim Fryer (Trombone), Josh Dunn (Banjo) Jay Lapley (Drums) and Brian Malepka (Bass)

Gabrielle Lee

Gabrielle Lee

Melanie Edwards and Gabrielle Lee

Ken Bloom

Eric Comstock

Eric Comstock

Eric Yves Garcia

John Reddick

Jennifer Poroye

Robert Lamont

Larry Marshall

Jeannine Otis

Jeannine Otis and Larry Marshall

Will Brandsdorfer

Sanborne McGraw

Bryon Sommers

Cassidy Ewert

Andrew Scott Dolkart

TADA! Youth Ensemble that includes Oscar Segarra-Caussin, Simon Ostrower, Sophia Donath, Calvin Lite Jr., Vivian Defalco, Ellen Oh and Marlene Vega

Steve Ross

Aaron Lee Battle

Aaron Lee Battle

David Freeland

Willy Falk

Willy Falk

Tony Waag & the ATFD Ensemble that includes Clare Buchanan, Zeke Orlowe, Karuna Aikawa, Marty McGrath and Jeanne Marie Rigopoulos

Jill O'Hara

Jill O'Hara


