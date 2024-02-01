Photos: Bill and Hillary Clinton Visit PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre recently welcomed a couple of very special guests! Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, who will produce Suffs on Broadway later this season, posed for a photo before the show. Check it out below!

Prayer for the French Republic, written by Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews) and directed by David Cromer (The Band’s Visit), now running through Sunday, March 3 at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

The cast of Prayer for the French Republic features Betsy Aidem (Leopoldstadt, Prayer at MTC), Francis Benhamou (Prayer at MTC – winner, 2022 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play), Ari Brand (Prayer at MTC), multi-Emmy Award nominee Anthony Edwards (“ER,” Top Gun), Ethan Haberfield (Mary Poppins), Richard Masur (Lucky Guy, Democracy), Nael Nacer (The Orchard), Daniel Oreskes (Oslo, “Only Murders in the Building”), Molly Ranson (Prayer at MTC, Bad Jews), Nancy Robinette (Prayer at MTC), and Aria Shahghasemi (“Legacies”).

The creative team includes Takeshi Kata (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (original music & sound design), J. Jared Janas (hair and makeup design), Gigi Buffington (vocal coach), Kelly Gillespie & Caparelliotis Casting (casting), and Richard A. Hodge (production stage manager).

Winner of the 2022 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best New Off-Broadway Play, Joshua Harmon’s Prayer for the French Republic bursts onto Broadway after MTC’s highly acclaimed extended, sold-out Off-Broadway run by the author of Bad Jews and Significant Other. Directing is David Cromer, a Tony Award® winner for The Band's Visit.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas