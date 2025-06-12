Photos: Becky G. Visits REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Becky G paid a visit to Real Women Have Curves on Broadway just last night. After the show she came backstage to compliment the cast on their performance. She spoke with several cast members about how timely and moving the musical is and mentioned that she saw herself in this story. Check out photos from her appearance below!

Real Women Have Curves is now playing at the James Earl Jones Theatre and was nominated for 12 Awards this season, including Tony Awards nominations for Best Score and Best Featured Actress (Justina Machado).

It's already a beloved play and a hit film. Now Real Women Have Curve is a Broadway musical. Based on the play by Josefina López, this funny, joyous, and empowering new show features music and lyrics by Grammy winner Joy Huerta of the Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, with a book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin.

The musical features direction & choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo. With Real Women Have Curves, Joy Huerta will become only the second female composer of Mexican descent to have a show on Broadway.

Summer 1987, Boyle Heights, Los Angeles. After eighteen years under the roof of her immigrant parents, Ana is ready to spread her wings. Her dreams of college and a career in New York City are bursting at the seams, but her family’s expectations would keep her home, working at their garment factory (and being driven crazy by her mother). Is it worth sacrificing the dreams of her family by Ana fulfilling her own?