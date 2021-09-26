Photos: Backstage at The 2020 Tony Awards With the Presenters, Performers and Winners!
See Bernadette Peters, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Adrienne Warren, Kenny Leon, Robin de Jesus, Matthew López, Andrew Garfield, Jake Gyllenhaal and more!
For now, we're taking you backstage with all of the evening's presenters, performers, and winners!
Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Adrienne Warren, Christopher Jackson, Jared Grimes, Daniel J. Watts, Amber Iman and Leslie Odom Jr.
Joaquina Kalukango and Jeremy Pope
John Legend (C) and the cast of "Ain't Too Proud"
Andrew Rannells, Bernadette Peters, Brian Stokes Mitchell
Tituss Burgess, Kelli O'Hara, and Andrew Rannells
Tom Kirdahy, Robin de Jesus, Matthew López, Hunter Arnold, and Andrew Garfield
Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford
Cyndi Lauper and Jennifer Nettles
Andrew Garfield and Robin de Jesus
Andrew Garfield, Cyndi Lauper and Bernadette Peters
Daniel J. Watts
Anika Noni Rose, Ben Platt, and Beanie Feldstein
Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein
Katie Kresek, Justin Levine, Matt Stine, and Charlie Rosen
Blair Underwood and sister
John Lithgow and Ron Cephas Jones
Marissa Jaret Winokur, Matthew Morrison, Darlene Love, Kerry Butler and Chester Gregory
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson
Aaron Tveit and Ericka Hunter Yang
Lin-Manuel Miranda