Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TONY AWARDS WINNERS - COMPLETE LIST Click Here
2021 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2021 AWARDS SEASON

Photos: Backstage at The 2020 Tony Awards With the Presenters, Performers and Winners!

pixeltracker

See Bernadette Peters, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Adrienne Warren, Kenny Leon, Robin de Jesus, Matthew López, Andrew Garfield, Jake Gyllenhaal and more!

Sep. 26, 2021  

The big day is finally here! Follow along with BroadwayWorld ALL night, while you're glued to Paramount+ and CBS for all things Tony Awards.

We'll also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of the on-air and backstage thank you speeches, live photos, video interviews from the winners, and more! If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, do it now for even more exclusive content!

For now, we're taking you backstage with all of the evening's presenters, performers, and winners!

Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen

More Hot Stories For You