Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
The event serves as the national showcase event for recent graduates of Performing Arts schools from all across the country.
The 14th Annual Broadway's Rising Stars concert was held at The Town Hall on Monday, July 18 at 8:00pm, serving as the national showcase event for recent graduates of Performing Arts schools from all across the country.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the event below!
Twenty-two up and coming students from prestigious performing arts schools including AMDA, Berklee Conservatory, Brooklyn College, Circle in the Square Theater School, Manhattan School of Music, Marymount, Ithaca College, Northwestern University, NYU's Tisch & Steinhardt divisions, and more participated in the evening.
Broadway's Rising Stars concert was created by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall who will once again write, direct, and host the show. The show's vocal coach is Bill Daugherty (Daugherty & Field) who's voice students have included Bobby Steggert, Matthew Morrison, and Ali Stroker. For the 13th year, the Musical Director is John Fischer, and the evening is choreographed by Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset, Dames at Sea).
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
John Fischer (Music Director)
Scott Siegel (Creator, Write and Host)
Stella Katherine Cole
Henry O'Connell
Zoie Lanning
Quentin Fettig
Hannah Faith Marshall
Marques Stewart
Erika Nicole Mesa
Erika Nicole Mesa with members of the company-Stella Katherine Cole, Brionna Trilling, Zoie Lanning, Hannah Faith Marshall, Sara Den Bleyker, Lily Arriaga, Rose Shamble, Kylie Heyman and Izzy Marinucci
Garrison Hunt
Izzy Marinucci
Jared Goodwin
The Class of 2022 Broadway Rising Stars
Sara Den Bleyker
Lily Arriaga
Jeremiah Garcia
Isaiah Mayhew
Miles Eichenhorn
Rose Chamblee
Steven Martella
Kylie Heyman
Benjamin T. Swanson
Paul J. Hernandez
Scott Siegel with cast members-Miles Eichenhorn, Jared Goodwin, Paul J. Hernandez, Garrison Hunt, Steven Martella, Isaiah Mayhew, Henry O'Connell, Marques Stewart, Quentin Fettig, Benjamin T. Swanson and Jeremiah Garcia
Scott Siegel with cast members-Lily Arriaga, Sara Den Bleyker, Rose Chamblee, Stella Katherine Cole, Kylie Heyman, Izzy Marinnucci, Hannah Faith Marshall, Erika Nicole Mesa, Brionne Trillinng and Zoie Lanning
John Fischer, Zak Eldridge and Jerry DeVore
Danny Gardner (Choreographer), Scott Siegel, John Fischer, Zak Eldridge and Jerry DeVore
Cast and Creative of Broadway Rising Stars
Isaiah Mayhew, Danny Gardner and Brionnna Trillinng