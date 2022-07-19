Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall

The 14th Annual Broadway's Rising Stars concert was held at The Town Hall on Monday, July 18 at 8:00pm, serving as the national showcase event for recent graduates of Performing Arts schools from all across the country.

Twenty-two up and coming students from prestigious performing arts schools including AMDA, Berklee Conservatory, Brooklyn College, Circle in the Square Theater School, Manhattan School of Music, Marymount, Ithaca College, Northwestern University, NYU's Tisch & Steinhardt divisions, and more participated in the evening.

Broadway's Rising Stars concert was created by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall who will once again write, direct, and host the show. The show's vocal coach is Bill Daugherty (Daugherty & Field) who's voice students have included Bobby Steggert, Matthew Morrison, and Ali Stroker. For the 13th year, the Musical Director is John Fischer, and the evening is choreographed by Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset, Dames at Sea).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy