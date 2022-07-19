Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall

The event serves as the national showcase event for recent graduates of Performing Arts schools from all across the country.

Jul. 19, 2022  

The 14th Annual Broadway's Rising Stars concert was held at The Town Hall on Monday, July 18 at 8:00pm, serving as the national showcase event for recent graduates of Performing Arts schools from all across the country.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the event below!

Twenty-two up and coming students from prestigious performing arts schools including AMDA, Berklee Conservatory, Brooklyn College, Circle in the Square Theater School, Manhattan School of Music, Marymount, Ithaca College, Northwestern University, NYU's Tisch & Steinhardt divisions, and more participated in the evening.

Broadway's Rising Stars concert was created by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall who will once again write, direct, and host the show. The show's vocal coach is Bill Daugherty (Daugherty & Field) who's voice students have included Bobby Steggert, Matthew Morrison, and Ali Stroker. For the 13th year, the Musical Director is John Fischer, and the evening is choreographed by Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset, Dames at Sea).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
John Fischer (Music Director)

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Scott Siegel (Creator, Write and Host)

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Stella Katherine Cole

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Stella Katherine Cole

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Henry O'Connell

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Henry O'Connell

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Brionna Trilling

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Brionna Trilling

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Zoie Lanning

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Zoie Lanning

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Quentin Fettig

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Quentin Fettig

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Hannah Faith Marshall

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Hannah Faith Marshall

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Marques Stewart

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Marques Stewart

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Erika Nicole Mesa

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Erika Nicole Mesa

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Erika Nicole Mesa with members of the company-Stella Katherine Cole, Brionna Trilling, Zoie Lanning, Hannah Faith Marshall, Sara Den Bleyker, Lily Arriaga, Rose Shamble, Kylie Heyman and Izzy Marinucci

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Garrison Hunt

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Garrison Hunt

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Izzy Marinucci

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Izzy Marinucci

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Jared Goodwin

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Jared Goodwin

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
The Class of 2022 Broadway Rising Stars

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
The Class of 2022 Broadway Rising Stars

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Sara Den Bleyker

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Sara Den Bleyker

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Lily Arriaga

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Lily Arriaga

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Jeremiah Garcia

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Jeremiah Garcia

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Isaiah Mayhew

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Isaiah Mayhew

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Miles Eichenhorn

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Miles Eichenhorn

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Rose Chamblee

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Rose Chamblee

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Steven Martella

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Steven Martella

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Kylie Heyman

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Kylie Heyman

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Benjamin T. Swanson

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Benjamin T. Swanson

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Paul J. Hernandez

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Paul J. Hernandez

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Scott Siegel with cast members-Miles Eichenhorn, Jared Goodwin, Paul J. Hernandez, Garrison Hunt, Steven Martella, Isaiah Mayhew, Henry O'Connell, Marques Stewart, Quentin Fettig, Benjamin T. Swanson and Jeremiah Garcia

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Scott Siegel with cast members-Lily Arriaga, Sara Den Bleyker, Rose Chamblee, Stella Katherine Cole, Kylie Heyman, Izzy Marinnucci, Hannah Faith Marshall, Erika Nicole Mesa, Brionne Trillinng and Zoie Lanning

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
John Fischer, Zak Eldridge and Jerry DeVore

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Danny Gardner (Choreographer), Scott Siegel, John Fischer, Zak Eldridge and Jerry DeVore

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Cast and Creative of Broadway Rising Stars

Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
Isaiah Mayhew, Danny Gardner and Brionnna Trillinng



Related Articles

From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy

... (read more about this author)

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
July 18, 2022

Long Island's largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre, is now presenting the international hit Footloose written by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, with music by Tom Snow and lyrics by Dean Pitchford. Check out photos from opening night here!
Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
July 18, 2022

The John W. Engeman Theater officially opened ON YOUR FEET! this weekend. Performances begin on Thursday, June 14, 2022, and run through Sunday, August 28, 2022. Check out photos from opening night here!
Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
June 28, 2022

The Town Hall presented Broadway By The Year: Almost on Broadway, created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall. This latest Broadway by the Year concert highlighted songs that leapt to fame from shows that never actually made it to Broadway. Check out photos here!
Photos: On the Red Carpet of the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards
June 21, 2022

Winners for the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards have been announced! Winners include MJ, Paradise Square, Tick, Tick... Boom! and more. Check out photos from the red carpet here!  
Photos: Inside the Irish Repertory Theatre Gala Concert
June 14, 2022

For its 2022 gala, Irish Repertory Theatre presented A Celebration of the Musicals of Harold Prince, at The Town Hall on Monday June 13, 2022, at 7pm. Check out photos from the concert here!